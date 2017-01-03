Giants’ Damon Harrison Has Bigger Impact in Pass Rush than Numbers Suggest

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison is widely known as the best run stopper in the NFL. While he has been magnificent against the run, the stats don't correctly show his impact in rushing the passer.
While there are other defensive tackles with gaudy sack totals to end the year, Harrison showed that he has improved his pass rushing ability. This was evident when he sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Giants' Week 17 win.
"He’s labeled a run stopper. That’s what he does best," said head coach Ben McAdoo on a conference call on Monday. "It was exciting to see him have an opportunity to transition rush and get after the quarterback a little bit."
That sack on Cousins gave Harrison 2.5 on the season which is a career-high for the 28-year old. Harrison has had a stronger impact in rushing the passer more than the numbers indicate.
Many times, Harrison will get push at the line of scrimmage and collapse the pocket without allowing the opposing quarterback to step up into the pocket. This usually leads to a sack for Olivier Vernon or Jason Pierre-Paul but Harrison deserves credit for the job he does.
The Giants will need Harrison to be on top of his game come Sunday at Lambeau Field when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The Packers have averaged 30 points per game in their last four and have won six games in a row to end the regular season.
While "Snacks" has been doing a miraculous job against the run, his work in the rushing the passer should not go unnoticed, contrary to what his numbers might suggest.
It seems like many of you guys have a very good handle on our 2017 cap situation, I don’t. But like 55 and others said…its “doable”.
overthecap.com will give you a good heads up on where we are. From there its a matter of who we are going to cut going forward (cruz, jenning, jt thomas, etc).
but don’t forget, JR suffers from “smartest guy in the room” syndrome
so unless the Russians hack his email and turn them over to Julian Assange and we get “proof” that all those years of terrible drafting and stupid FA signings were a concerted and intentional effort to cause Mara to fire Coughlin, then I have to assume this past year was an aberration and come February 6, whatever bad decision JR can possibly make, he will
Let’s not forget the past decade of deteriorating rosters
the refusal to even consider LB or TE
and the inability to pick the o-line turnips that have fallen off the truck
I honestly don’t want to go NUTS on ANYONE here….but I still remember the PAIN of the last few years. Now we just started WINNING AGAIN and I don’t want to mess this up while we still have a QB who could AND can win another Super Bowl. The PAIN of the last few years is still WAY TOO FRESH IN MY MIND. Besides, what if we can’t sign and or draft more studs AFTER letting a few key vets walk away… THEN WHAT????
Enjoy the team we are TODAY. Don’t OVER THINK THE FUTURE….you may NOT end up getting the team you want. Don’t mess with success once you FINALLY have it…it way too hard to find.
Ha. From Dan’s article on the right:
Ralph Vacchiano ? @RVacchianoSNY
Eli Manning was “a little disappointed” in photos of his WRs on a boat in Miami. “They didn’t pack accordingly. They didn’t have any shirts”
Thanks for telling me where to find the latest cap information…its much appreciated.
Again….I’m honestly NOT yelling at anyone here! I think most of you guys know me better. So don’t feel like I am!
But I want to TRY to keep THIS team…especially THIS DEFENSE intact if we can.
Lets see if Spag’s gets a few SOLID offers. I’m SURE he may get interviews. But even HE must have learned a very painful lesson of what its like to go to a very bad team that was loosing because they don’t have ENOUGH solid stud young talent and have a bad GM, plus a crazy impatient owner! And NONE of that is the case here with present the N.Y. Giants!!!
The thing that hurts Spags’ chances most of all is that everyone knows it’s a gamble when you hire a coordinator into a head coaching position. The jobs are very different. And not everyone can make the transition. There are 3 years of evidence that Spags is one of those guys who can’t.
Only 2 years of evidence because he went 7-9 in Year 2. That would be considered great by Rams standards since Jeff Fisher was retained for 5 years without having won more than 7 games in any season.
My point is that NFL owners can be smooth talked into anything (like keeping Fisher around for so long or ignoring Spags record in Year 3 because his starting QB was on IR for half the season).
Well said Krow…and honestly I think Spag’s would think LONG AND HARD if he ever gets another offer again to walk over the red hot coals as a the new Head Coach of a loosing team with a very bitter/angry fan base that will NOT be very patient with him, especially if we get to or actually win another Super Bowl with him being the D.C. They will EXPECT nothing less of him to just show up on a white horse and magically pull a lucky rabbit out of his hat.
Since he already tried this once, he knows the offers will be coming from BAD loosing teams with a jerk of a GM, a crazy owner and he needs to find a WINNING staff. He knows that its an UP HILL battle and that most loosing teams owners have a very short rope!
Spagnuolo has an outside chance of getting a HC job, but I suspect his chances are pretty slim. Why? Only in small part because he bombed as a coach after his stint with the Giants. More because he showed he was a “franchise-killer” thanks to his attitude toward the players and the fans and the local press. You cannot be distant and arrogant as the HC unless you’re winning (in which case everyone will sit back and take it). So any team that would be interested in him is coming off a poor season and in today’s world of declining NFL ratings and the possibility over the horizon of an end to the ever-increasing cascades of cash that the owners have counted upon for as long as they can remember they are going to want to get a media-friendly, fan-friendly, coach unless the guy has a proven track record as a winning Head Coach elsewhere. Spags has an awful track record and a poor reputation among the owners as the face of a football team.
He is far better served taking one of the highest salaries in the league among defensive coordinators and knowing that so long as his chemistry with McAdoo (who will be the Giants coach for a LONG time) remains good he can even afford a few down seasons without fear of firing. I don’t think he’ll have the choice to move on, but if he gets it he probably will. But that would be a mistake on the part of both Spags and the owner who hires him.
To play Devil’s advocate: the exact argument was made for the guy who coached the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995 (i.e. franchise killer, bad attitude to press, alienating players). In fact, that same coach still does a lot of these things but now wins football games. Yes, I realize that it was decades ago but any league where an owner is stupid enough to retain Jeff Fisher for 5 years with a losing record in every single season, is a league where someone is dumb enough to go after Spagnulo.
It would be a shame if he did. Spags needs to look at Dick Lebeau. Lebeau knew what he was good at and has stuck to it for the better part of 40 years. Lebeau was a HC for 3 years….his record was 12-33. He got it.
Under no set of circumstances would it be a mistake of Spags to accept another coaching job. Practically every successful individual has failed in their lifetime. Grab any biography off the shelf and you will see. Some people are not afraid to fail. They learn from their failings grow and improve. It’s not in some individuals nature to “be comfortable”. They believe it’s better to fail trying rather than sitting in a corner sucking their thumb wondering “what if”. You can bet anything that Spags is saying to himself “Just give me a chance to bomb twice”.
Well spoken, sir.
Meanwhile, do we think that the Pack will try to make use of Montgomery on check-downs to take advantage of his speed versus our linebackers, or will Rodgers insist that his game is downfield and stick with that? I think if he is so confident after the past eight weeks that he figures he’ll just beat us from the pocket then we have a very good chance to win the game. I just would rather not see him escaping the pocket and at other times feeding Montgomery the ball in space.
I think the X factor here will be how effectively the Giants can shut down the Packers running game. If Montgomery can be stuffed as a runner with just the front four, I can’t see how the Packers can beat the defense downfield.
Agreed 55…those are good points too…same with Sunny Jim. If he gets an offer…I think he would really have to give it a second thought. Nobody could ever fault him for taking another shot at a Head Coaching job.
But here with the Giants I’m sure that John Mara would NOT hesitate to very proudly make Spag’s the highest paid DC in the league AND tag on the title of Asst Head Coach to boot.
I know a lot of people around here don’t like Mike Francesca, but if you haven’t done so yet, go listen to yesterday morning’s rant following the Washington victory
it is pure gold