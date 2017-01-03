Giants’ Damon Harrison Has Bigger Impact in Pass Rush than Numbers Suggest

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison is widely known as the best run stopper in the NFL. While he has been magnificent against the run, the stats don't correctly show his impact in rushing the passer.
While there are other defensive tackles with gaudy sack totals to end the year, Harrison showed that he has improved his pass rushing ability. This was evident when he sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Giants' Week 17 win.
"He’s labeled a run stopper. That’s what he does best," said head coach Ben McAdoo on a conference call on Monday. "It was exciting to see him have an opportunity to transition rush and get after the quarterback a little bit."
That sack on Cousins gave Harrison 2.5 on the season which is a career-high for the 28-year old. Harrison has had a stronger impact in rushing the passer more than the numbers indicate.
Many times, Harrison will get push at the line of scrimmage and collapse the pocket without allowing the opposing quarterback to step up into the pocket. This usually leads to a sack for Olivier Vernon or Jason Pierre-Paul but Harrison deserves credit for the job he does.
The Giants will need Harrison to be on top of his game come Sunday at Lambeau Field when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The Packers have averaged 30 points per game in their last four and have won six games in a row to end the regular season.
While "Snacks" has been doing a miraculous job against the run, his work in the rushing the passer should not go unnoticed, contrary to what his numbers might suggest.
Tags: Ben McAdoo, Damon Harrison, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
I’m no expert on the cap, but I’d love to see us bring back JPP and Hank. They’re good players and good soldiers. JPP has gone from a guy who thought it was all about himself, having fun, and eschewing the weight room, to being a guy who I look at as an effective leader now and one who appreciates how careers can disappear quickly. I’d say there is just as much likelihood we trade for an established OT like Thomas or Staley than sign one. Outside of an aging Andrew Whitworth, there isn’t much in free agency and the draft probably won’t produce the immediate contributor we are after. Although I agree Cam Robinson will be gone before we pick, he has not shown the production to match the skill set plus there are a few off field concerns. The Riemzyck kid from Wisconsin is intriguing, but don’t forget before this year he was playing Division 3 football. He has been a revelation, but might need a year in the pros.
I can’t believe the talk here about letting Big Hank walk. So we just started winning again and got to the playoffs…mostly because we have one of the top defenses in the NFL that is extremely good at shutting down the run and some of you guys are already eager to break it up….REALLY????
I tell you want, lets tell Hank he will be staying home this Sunday and then see if we have ANY REALISTIC chance of winning the Packer game!!!
Trust me….when this season is over, the Giants will be able to restructure a lot of contracts. Snacks LOVES Big Hank. And Vernon LOVES JPP. I’ll bet BOTH of those guys will be willing to restructure their deals inorder to help the Giants resign BOTH Big Hanks AND JPP if needed. Those guys know what its like to play for loosing teams and p!ss poor organizations. They see THIS team can take them to a Super Bowl, if not this year then next year looks pretty good for making that happen. Eli isn’t stupid too, if he is asked to restructure in order to help keep key guys, I’ll bet he would.
Like I said, we just started winning again….and NOW you want to break up one of the 2 strongest parts of our defense…the other is the secondary. Don’t you guys remember what the last 5 years were like WITHOUT having ENOUGH solid players?