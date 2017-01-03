Giants’ Damon Harrison Has Bigger Impact in Pass Rush than Numbers Suggest

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison is widely known as the best run stopper in the NFL. While he has been magnificent against the run, the stats don't correctly show his impact in rushing the passer.
While there are other defensive tackles with gaudy sack totals to end the year, Harrison showed that he has improved his pass rushing ability. This was evident when he sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Giants' Week 17 win.
"He’s labeled a run stopper. That’s what he does best," said head coach Ben McAdoo on a conference call on Monday. "It was exciting to see him have an opportunity to transition rush and get after the quarterback a little bit."
That sack on Cousins gave Harrison 2.5 on the season which is a career-high for the 28-year old. Harrison has had a stronger impact in rushing the passer more than the numbers indicate.
Many times, Harrison will get push at the line of scrimmage and collapse the pocket without allowing the opposing quarterback to step up into the pocket. This usually leads to a sack for Olivier Vernon or Jason Pierre-Paul but Harrison deserves credit for the job he does.
The Giants will need Harrison to be on top of his game come Sunday at Lambeau Field when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The Packers have averaged 30 points per game in their last four and have won six games in a row to end the regular season.
While "Snacks" has been doing a miraculous job against the run, his work in the rushing the passer should not go unnoticed, contrary to what his numbers might suggest.
According to my sources, Damon’s favorite “snack” is cheese ;)
ayyyyyyy haha
lol! lets go
The biggest task that the defensive coaches have this week is getting the ends to train themselves to maintain the edge when they rush so they keep Rodgers in the pocket most of the time, and to get the defensive backs familiar with the set patterns that the Packers’ receivers run out of a broken play when Rodgers moves left or right out of the pocket when containment is lost. Most of the time the wide receivers cross the field in Rodgers’ direction while one potential receiver crosses the other way hoping the entire defense has followed Rodgers leaving him wide open, and one of the tight ends always sits down ready to come back to the ball while screening his defender while the other tight end or running back seems to look for open spots on the field to which they can run knowing Rodgers doesn’t need to set his feet to get the ball there. The good news is the Pack has been practicing that stuff for the last 5-6 years because of Rodgers’ mobility so McAdoo was there as the quarterbacks coach when they were doing it. He knows the formula. That means he can either prepare the defense with his knowledge or force the Packers to change some things up. It’s one thing for the typical NFL receiver to know exactly what his quarterback expects on a broken play when you practice it every week for a few seasons, entirely another when you’ve had maybe one day to change things over the course of a week of practice. When Rodgers flushes on Sunday he may not see receivers where he expects and wants them.
I know we can restructure contracts to give us more room but for 2017 we currently have $31.9 million in cap space. But that’s only for 40 players. Free agents include JPP, Hankins, Robinson, Tye, Jerry, Newhouse, Sheppard, Herzlich, Hall, and needing a kicker. Also free agents are Wynn, Whitlock, Wade, Rainey and Darkwa.
So some big names but then depth guys. JPP is going to get paid. Even if we franchise him, that’s goin to be a hefty price for 2017. I don’t see the ton of available cap space that some people see out there for next year. Salaries are going up, and other teams need the same things we do. Even an above average lineman and tight end are going to get paid well
There isnt going to be a “ton” of space even after we cut guys like Cruz. It will be roughly 40 mill….and that 40 mill is going to go quickly. The Giants will have to prioritize. The quality TE and the burner wr are not going to happen. One o-lineman and re-sign our existing players….thats basically it.
THIS…..
I’ve been saying all along, keep the defense intact, sign an offensive lineman who can compete to start or become very high-quality depth (if prices aren’t out of control get the starter-quality guy) and fill in a bit of depth.
We cannot get an outside receiver or tight end in free agency. That’s a pipe dream. But we do have room to do the above.
Not saying we’re going to be able to sign whoever we want, but just by cutting Cruz, JT Thomas, and Jennings we’re up to $45M
Rogers must be hit over and over
you guys may have already seen this, but I was just at the gym, ESPN was on in the lockerroom — here was the talking point:
Giants WRs in Florida partying with Manziel and Bieber. Packers by 20?
Ghost of Tony Romo past, perhaps!! Cabo anyone?
I’m not worried. It keeps them lose, it’s their off day, they weren’t breaking the law as far as I know… let them have fun
*Loose. Freudian slip
Any time the media gets a chance to slam OBJ they are going to run with it. Too bad that OBJ is probably one of the hardest working athletes in the game. If those media morons actually think that having one day of fun in Florida (an off-day mind you) will hurt their performance six days later in GB, then shame on them.
I don’t think it will hurt their performance … but they did violate one of the immutable laws of the universe. Simply stated … white guys should not dance, and black guys should avoid deep water. Say someone loses his balance … falls in the water. His team mates being a tight knit group all jump in to save him. Our entire WR unit drowns. Could happen.
LMAO krow hahahaahaha
Uh-oh, the PC police are gonna get you now. And I’m talking about the white guys can’t dance. The other is so obviously true they can’t say squat about it.
Yeah right, Vanilla Ice was a really great dancer. Some would argue better than MC Hammer!!!
lol
Lost in all of this is the OBJ factor, JerseyRich mentioned OBJ is one of the hardest working athletes in the game. I’ll take it a step further, it’s obvious that OBJ has great hands but our beast 2nd year SS credits OBJ for getting him on the Juggs machine taking extra passes to make sure he takes advantage of the opportunities that come his way when he has a chance to get a takeaway. I can also assume that the whole defensive secondary now takes extra passes on the Juggs. Go back to last season, remember all those would be INTs that the defense dropped. Fast Forward to now…I don’t seem to remember many would be INTs falling to the ground.
Here’s one thing not discussed when it comes to JPP. Despite my working with a sports agent for a decade and knowing better than most I really think JPP will take a fair NYG deal and not go highest bidder. Why? again despite my better judgment…because the franchise treated him beyond fair (bordering on insane) post his fireworks accident. Forget all the stuff about Doctors and hiding the injury we paid the guy millions that year out of sheer respect with zero obligation to do so. I forget his franchise tag that year…close to 14 million?. To make my point assume it was a franchise tag of 16 million or a million a game. We cut him post that accident he gets ZERO!!!! Instead we kept him on some type of roster spot, at some point in the season costing us roster room in the really insane thought he could suit up at some point that season.
In fact he did get on the field for nearly half the season and banked in this example 8 million ( if his real tag was 14 million, he bagged 7 million). Talk about manna from heaven!!!!! If the guy has a shred of respect for himself he pays that huge favor back and gives the team a fair deal that will still earn him a kings ransom. We can all hope at least.
JPP has really matured too. I think Reese needs to step up … make a fair offer … and NOT lowball him out of the gate like he so often does.
I agree. I think JPP is committed to staying with the Giants. He now knows that they were as classy as anyone gets in the NFL. And they’re going to offer him a King’s Ransom anyway for the next three years. It will be less than he could get from some desperate team with no pass rush, but I think he’ll give up $10MM or so over the contract life ($5-6MM after taxes) to repay the team’s loyalty to him when most franchises would have dumped him. Plus, JPP is a team leader on the Giants and I think enjoys that role. And he knows if he stays a ring could be in his future (for the hand that can wear it).
Vernon gets an AAV of $17 million. If JPP were willing to come in around $15-17 million AAV we should do it. I just don’t see us keeping Hankins even though I would.
Damon Harrison was fantastic Sunday. I thought we were nuts to give a run stopper that kind of money, but he’s more than that and that I was wrong. Right now those three FA contracts don’t look bad at all, although Vernon would have to put up insane numbers to merit his dollar numbers. Perhaps Harrison was limited being a one gap nose in a 3-4, but he has shown the ability to collapse the pocket and provide pass rush, and move laterally in pursuit. He’s also more instinctive and agile than I ever thought. He sniffed out that screen pass mid rush, and retreated to stuff the play. I couldn’t believe a 6’4 350 player could do that. Personally, I’d bring back big Hank and JPP too if the money can be worked out. Add a good solid two way DE with rush ability in the draft and the defensive line is set.
FYI a media source I respect very much just posted their two round mock, and had us taking OT Cam Robinson of Alabama in round 1 and TE Bucky Hodges of Va Tech in round 2. I realize we need a LB, S, DE, WR, RB as well, but that’s not a bad 2 round scenario.
Would be on board with these two picks, but will Robinson be available to wherever we are picking? It’s a weak oline draft and teams snatch those guys up early.
Lets remember that we do have a very promising young safety in Darian Thompson coming back next year. I actually think that we are pretty strong at safety in 2017 with him, Landon, and Adams (who I stupidly suggested should have been cut after his penalty on the blocked punt in the first Washington game…..thank God Im not running the team).
I still feel that it’s better to be great at one thing then good at a lot of them. A solid LB puts this defense in the top-3 … maybe even #1. You can destroy teams with that. I’m not disputing that the offense needs help. We need an OLman, a TE, a RB, a #2 WR … but even if we address a couple of them we just end up with a mediocre offense. Get that LB in the top of the draft … address the offense in free agency and later rounds.
Interesting. The few I’ve seen (which are all BS until free agency anyway) had Robinson going way before our pick.
I’d love if we took Hodges (even though the last few VT alums haven’t worked out great for us). Tech moved him to solely WR this year, so he’s definitely not going to be much of a blocker, but he’d be a great receiving threat at TE for us.
I agree that JPP seems to have matured and I think realized the Giants treated him fair. He may be willing to give us a home town discount but $10 million a year? No chance. Vernon getting $17 and JPP being 30 next year, so this is either his last or second to last big payday. No way he leaves 7 million or more on the table per year because we treated him well. Guy was a stud before the groin injury and teams will be throwing money at him. People are making resigning JPP, Hankins and finding a solid veteran lineman much easier than it is going to be.
I think he was saying 10M over the whole of the contract. So 2.5-3M per year depending on the length we sign him.
That IS what I said. I suspect TuckandRolle misread my post.
Also I think resigning JPP and Hankins will be the easier of those three you mentioned. With the total lack of quality O-line on the market next year, it’s going to be tough to get a good one period let alone without throwing a boatload of cash, unless we go after a young up and comer that we think will play better than expected (and with our track record, I’d say unlikely).
With the 40-45 mill we’ll have we will be able to do all three (and pay Pugh as well), but that will basically be ALL we are able to do. Teams like the Browns will offer more but I think that players, although they want to get paid, want to actually have a chance at winning.
Hopefully players and their agents will be smart. They’re too easily duped by a back-loaded sucker contract with everything packed into the last couple years that you’re not getting. But we still have to be close.
Franchise JPP … then negotiate. If you can’t make a deal then pay him the franchise dollar for a year and see where it goes.
I’m hoping they don’t even have to do that, but it certainly IS the correct fallback position and I think will be used if necessary.
One of the radio heads were saying the Giants should give him a multi year deal at his current pay, so that was the $10 million I was referring too in regards to a future contract. I don’t see any player of his caliber taking that deal
Tuck, JPP just turned 28 a few days ago. Still in his prime but yes this is his best shot at a long term big money deal. I’d give him 5 years and $75 million. Big cap hit in years 1 and 2 so that by years 3 we have more room for OBJ and Collins.