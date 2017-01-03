Giants’ Damon Harrison Has Bigger Impact in Pass Rush than Numbers Suggest

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison is widely known as the best run stopper in the NFL. While he has been magnificent against the run, the stats don't correctly show his impact in rushing the passer.
While there are other defensive tackles with gaudy sack totals to end the year, Harrison showed that he has improved his pass rushing ability. This was evident when he sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Giants' Week 17 win.
"He’s labeled a run stopper. That’s what he does best," said head coach Ben McAdoo on a conference call on Monday. "It was exciting to see him have an opportunity to transition rush and get after the quarterback a little bit."
That sack on Cousins gave Harrison 2.5 on the season which is a career-high for the 28-year old. Harrison has had a stronger impact in rushing the passer more than the numbers indicate.
Many times, Harrison will get push at the line of scrimmage and collapse the pocket without allowing the opposing quarterback to step up into the pocket. This usually leads to a sack for Olivier Vernon or Jason Pierre-Paul but Harrison deserves credit for the job he does.
The Giants will need Harrison to be on top of his game come Sunday at Lambeau Field when they take on the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The Packers have averaged 30 points per game in their last four and have won six games in a row to end the regular season.
While "Snacks" has been doing a miraculous job against the run, his work in the rushing the passer should not go unnoticed, contrary to what his numbers might suggest.
Tags: Ben McAdoo, Damon Harrison, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
The biggest task that the defensive coaches have this week is getting the ends to train themselves to maintain the edge when they rush so they keep Rodgers in the pocket most of the time, and to get the defensive backs familiar with the set patterns that the Packers’ receivers run out of a broken play when Rodgers moves left or right out of the pocket when containment is lost. Most of the time the wide receivers cross the field in Rodgers’ direction while one potential receiver crosses the other way hoping the entire defense has followed Rodgers leaving him wide open, and one of the tight ends always sits down ready to come back to the ball while screening his defender while the other tight end or running back seems to look for open spots on the field to which they can run knowing Rodgers doesn’t need to set his feet to get the ball there. The good news is the Pack has been practicing that stuff for the last 5-6 years because of Rodgers’ mobility so McAdoo was there as the quarterbacks coach when they were doing it. He knows the formula. That means he can either prepare the defense with his knowledge or force the Packers to change some things up. It’s one thing for the typical NFL receiver to know exactly what his quarterback expects on a broken play when you practice it every week for a few seasons, entirely another when you’ve had maybe one day to change things over the course of a week of practice. When Rodgers flushes on Sunday he may not see receivers where he expects and wants them.
