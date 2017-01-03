Giants CB Janoris Jenkins: ‘I’m Great’

The New York Giants will look to upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the first round of the NFC playoffs. They should be getting a key piece of their secondary fully back as Janoris Jenkins (back) is ready to return.
Jenkins sat out Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles after he suffered a back injury when he collided with a teammate one week prior against the Detroit Lions. They missed his coverage against the pass but also his physicality against the run.
He returned in Week 17 against the Washington Redskins but the Giants had already earned the fifth seed in the playoffs and were locked into that spot regardless of the result so he came out in the third quarter. He's ready to go in his first playoff game of his career.
"I'm great," Jenkins told reporters on Tuesday. "I’m going to be excited, but I’m going to go in with the same mentality. Just focus on doing my job and playing within the scheme. Battling every play."
The Giants will need their top cornerback to duplicate the success he had against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 5. He caught two of Rodgers' errant throws for interceptions.
With Rodgers being so good at extending plays and moving out of the pocket, Jenkins understands that he will have to stay with his man longer on certain plays. However, he is confident that the front seven will be able to provide a strong amount of pressure.
"You have to do it for longer, but at the end of the day, like I said, you still have to count on the front four, or front seven, to get there," said Jenkins. "Just see how that plays out."
Jenkins has been one of the defensive MVPs for the Giants, solidifying the secondary to become a vaunted unit. "Jackrabbit" along with the rest of the defense will need no motivation going up against a player like Rodgers.
"It gets everyone extra pumped up," Jenkins said. "Going against a guy like that, knowing what he’s able to do with the ball in his hand, and the weapons that he has around him. Get’s everyone excited."
