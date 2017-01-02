Looking at the Giants’ 2017 Home and Road Games

The New York Giants are preparing for their first playoff matchup since the 2011 season but their opponents for the 2017 season, and where they'll be played, has already been released.
In what week the Giants will play these games has not been released yet but the rough sketch of the schedule will give fans an idea of what the Giants' 2017 season will look like.
Home games
Along with the three division games against the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants will host the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers and Detroit Lions.
Hosting the Seahawks and Chiefs should line up to be a good defensive battle while the game against the Chargers could likely be the last time that Philip Rivers and Eli Manning have a 2004 draft class reunion.
Away games
Again, along with the three away division games against the Cowboys, Redskins and Eagles, the Giants will pay a visit to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Giants don't appear to have the easiest schedule, based on the performances of these teams in 2016 and the battles against the NFC East should continue to be close as the division will likely get stronger in the coming seasons.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Dallas Cowboys, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins
Who cares right now. Let’s go win a title!
Look for all the shots I’ve taken at JR, Ive always said he’s the most difficult GM to fairly access. You can’t deny the rings and the his draft ability in the first 2 rounds. He manages the cap very well and with rare exceptions cuts players having got 90% of their ability n career. Downside: can’t draft oline period in any round…, swings for the fences in the middle rounds, has trouble picking up core lunch pail players to round out a roster and like his former Head Coach is dogmatic in his ways despite an ever changing league. This year will only serve to enforce that stubborn trait, so lets not hold our breath for a free agent oline starter or anything that resembles a stud LB. My only hope is he comes to his senses and give his Head Coach and Aging QB a frickin Tight End that would actually start on any other NFL franchise…..baby steps.
I remember very vividly sitting in MetLife Stadium in January, 2012 after beating the sh|t out of Atlanta thinking there was no doubt the team I just watched dominate 24-2 was going to go into Green Bay and beat them up too. There was no one on Green Bay who wanted some of Nicks and you knew JPP or the Chief would make a play.
And just when Green Bay was inching back in, the Chief stripped Rodgers, and fir good measure, Nicks caught the Hail Mary.
I feel great about this team. But there are two teams this year that scare me. Green Bay and Pittsburgh. I don’t have that same overwhelming confidence going up to Green Bay this time around. I certainly think they can win, but I don’t think it’s a certainty.
this year’s team is so interesting because the defense is really really good and the offense is equal measure bad
we aren’t likely scoring 20 points on any team; maybe not even 14
we need our defense to hold every opponent to 10 or less
we’ve done that 4x this year
3x in the last 4 games
the defense is playing lights out
assuming Jenkins is a full go it is a fully healthy unit save JPP
its a ll possible, but it is going to be really tough given the offense’s inability to score points
Last quote by Eli on today’s interview on Francesca…about playing in Green Bay. ” Oh Yea, I’ve been there”. So eloquently understated.
Yes…I hear him say that…..still talks as he always has.
His comments about Washington playing 2 deep until OBJ left the game proved he was being very patient and expecting that. I wonder if Mac and the coaches were thinking the Skins would react that way and then tell Eli…”o.k….now you can go for it”???