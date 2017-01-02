Giants to Head to Leambeau Field in First Round of Playoffs

The New York Giants already had their playoff seeding locked into place heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins. They just had to wait and see who would win between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
With the Packers pulling out a 31-24 victory over the Lions at Ford Field, the Giants will now travel to Lambeau Field to begin their push for Super Bowl LI. Going through the Packers on the road in the playoffs is something the Giants have done before.
Many were hoping that the Giants would travel to Ford Field instead to take on the Lions, a team they have already beaten once this season, but it is only fitting that Big Blue will have to go to Lambeau.
The Packers are red-hot heading into the playoffs having won their last six games, which helped them earn the NFC North title on Sunday night. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has led the way with one of his best seasons to date.
Rodgers finished the season with a 65.7 percent completion percentage, throwing for 4,428 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. It was the second time in his career he had thrown for 40 touchdowns and the seventh time he had less than 10 interceptions since becoming the starter.
The Packers and the Giants have already met once this season back in Week 5. The Giants picked off Rodgers twice but ultimately lost the game 23-16. Both teams have made strides since then, which makes for a very interesting matchup.
The Giants will visit Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 8, with the game slated at 4:40 p.m. on FOX. The Giants have had to overcome big odds before and they will look to tap into their playoff history when they attempt to make their run for Super Bowl LI.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Aaron Rodgers, Football, Green Bay Packers, New York, New York Giants, NFL