Giants’ Paul Perkins Proving He Should Be Lead Back

In order to be successful in the playoffs, the New York Giants will have to play their best football on both sides of the ball. For them to be successful offensively, the Giants will need to be able to run the ball with efficiency. Rookie Paul Perkins has proved that he can do that.
In the last two weeks of the regular season, the Giants gave the majority of the carries to Perkins and he has run with authority and efficiency. He topped 100 rushing yards in Week 17 and might just be the spark the offense needs in the playoffs.
"We went back and looked at the film. I though Paul did some good things on tape. Found some runs nicely," said head coach Ben McAdoo in a conference call on Monday. "I know that we’ve taken steps to be a better running football team. We had some opportunities yesterday to run the ball."
The Giants have shown an improvement in running the ball and they saved their best performance for last against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Perkins and Rashad Jennings rushed a combined 39 times for 154 yards, a regular season team high.
Perkins was the biggest reason for that, carrying the ball 21 times for 102 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with a long of 22 yards. He got some help up front at the line of scrimmage but Perkins put together a complete game.
Over the final five games of the season, Perkins took 69 carries for 309 rushing yards, good for 4.48 yards per carry. Three of those games came against the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, three teams in the top half of the league against the run.
The Giants are starting to trust Perkins more as he gets more comfortable in the offense and learns the blocking schemes better. Their trust has paid off thus far and the rookie could be the key to a successful playoff run.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Ben McAdoo, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Paul Perkins
Just watched the Giants/packers game from earlier in the year and it wasn’t very pretty. Our tackling was sloppy, didn’t have any pass rush, even with JPP in there, and Lacy had a few big runs against us. If it wasn’t for jackrabbits 2 picks, the game would have been very lopsided.
Here’s to hoping the Giants have a better performance this weekend
I think jackrabbit sticks to jordy and I’m not worried about the other receivers. These guys can’t really get any separation and Apple and DRC’s play has been trending up. I think the three saftey look will be key this week. Adams and Hall back there and Collins at the line spying Rodgers and making sure Montgomery doesn’t break it to the outside. If he wants to run up the middle, Harrison should destroy him.
On offense, feed Perkins and get king in there so we have some speed on the field other than Beckham.
The throw by Eli to King was great, but the other throws behind the receivers and the one where we were lucky Sheppard didn’t get called on that face mask otherwise Norman was taking it to the house were horrific. I love Eli, best QB we ever had, but those saying that we have the old Eli or he is going to flip a switch and tear it up in the playoffs need to get real.
I would suggest that DRC cover Nelson because Jenkins is 5’11″ and Nelson is 6’3″. With the taller DRC (6’2″) there would be less chances for jump balls. Also, not saying that we have the old Eli or that he is going to tear it up.. just that whatever is bugging him isn’t arm strength (and hence, can possibly be fixed).
I’m loving DRC in the slot. Especially with his speed as a blitzer, it could help keep Rodgers guessing.
I just don’t see Eli flipping a switch or “fixing” whatever the problem is after 16 games. I also don’t think we will see these amazing plays that Mac was saving for the playoffs. The plan will be, as it has all year, to be conservative, pick two or three spots where we try to go deep, and let our defense keep us in the game
Would be great if Perkins can keep ascending. Keeping Rodgers off the field and keeping our defense fresh is huge. Won’t matter if we don’t get TDs. We’re not holding the pack to 10 points.
The Giants may not CHOOSE to retain Hankins, but if you don’t think they COULD while still signing JPP and getting a potential starter on the offensive line and a backup quarterback in free agency you’re wrong. And I think that choice may turn out to have a lot to do with what they think of Goodson and his future at MLBer. That kid is a monster against the run, so if Spagnuolo is convinced he can also cover the middle zone he will be our starting MLBer in 2017 and, behind Snacks and even a rookie DT or Bromley, he could possibly do as good a job at stopping the run as has the combination of Snacks and Big Hank. But make no mistake, the Giants WILL NOT jeopardize their ability to stop the run, which has been the key to their defensive success this season along with the quality of their defensive backfield.
There is enough cap money to both reserve what will be needed to extend Odell’s deal before his contract expires, AND to sign JPP, to sign Hankins, to sign a quality (not All-Pro but very professional) offensive lineman, to get a veteran quarterback if they don’t want Johnson back, and get a bit more depth. If they choose not to sign Hankins then my guess is it will be because they want to sign an edge linebacker in free agency or a free safety. I’d prefer the linebacker come from the draft, and that goes for the free safety too (we’ll need another FS to compete with Thompson, who will not just be handed the job based upon a promising season prior to his injury).
It will be the draft and among the UDFAs where we look for another outside receiver (though we should not assume that King and Lewis won’t take big steps up next season), for a tight end (unfortunately, after the top 2-3 in the draft the quality falls off really sharply and most of what would be available is not as good as Jerrell Adams….and I am of the opinion that the coaching staff is going to give Donnell another chance while letting him know that if he doesn’t learn to block and stay out of the air he won’t make the roster in 2017), and hopefully the linebacker, free safety, a running back, and more depth (including an offensive lineman who can either force his way into a starting role or serve as quality depth his rookie season).
The Giants can accomplish what they need while keeping Hankins. It will be a matter of their deciding what their priorities are, how much they lose if Hankins leaves, and whether they think their linebackers (remember, Kennard is strong against the run, and Casillas has come on in that respect as well) can make up for the loss of Hankins.)
Hankins was a second round pick. This year is IT for him. Someone is going break the bank and he’s going to take – like he should. He’s gone.
I think you are making an awfully gross assumption. Hankins is a good, but far from elite, defensive tackle. He didn’t really progress much from his second year to this one. He doesn’t pressure the quarterback. He isn’t going to get looked at like Joseph and Cofield were. Those were both guys who had progressed each season and looked to be on the verge of becoming among the best at their position in the league. I don’t think Hankins is viewed the same way. Of course it only takes one team to overvalue him, but I’m not at all sure he’ll see the kinds of offers you assume.