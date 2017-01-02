Giants’ Paul Perkins Proving He Should Be Lead Back

In order to be successful in the playoffs, the New York Giants will have to play their best football on both sides of the ball. For them to be successful offensively, the Giants will need to be able to run the ball with efficiency. Rookie Paul Perkins has proved that he can do that.
In the last two weeks of the regular season, the Giants gave the majority of the carries to Perkins and he has run with authority and efficiency. He topped 100 rushing yards in Week 17 and might just be the spark the offense needs in the playoffs.
"We went back and looked at the film. I though Paul did some good things on tape. Found some runs nicely," said head coach Ben McAdoo in a conference call on Monday. "I know that we’ve taken steps to be a better running football team. We had some opportunities yesterday to run the ball."
The Giants have shown an improvement in running the ball and they saved their best performance for last against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Perkins and Rashad Jennings rushed a combined 39 times for 154 yards, a regular season team high.
Perkins was the biggest reason for that, carrying the ball 21 times for 102 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with a long of 22 yards. He got some help up front at the line of scrimmage but Perkins put together a complete game.
Over the final five games of the season, Perkins took 69 carries for 309 rushing yards, good for 4.48 yards per carry. Three of those games came against the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, three teams in the top half of the league against the run.
The Giants are starting to trust Perkins more as he gets more comfortable in the offense and learns the blocking schemes better. Their trust has paid off thus far and the rookie could be the key to a successful playoff run.
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.
Snap count analysis:
http://www.nj.com/giants/index.ssf/2017/01/giants_ben_mcadoo_didnt_rest_many_starters_in_fina.html#incart_river_index
love this quote regarding Collins:
“Ironman safety Landon Collins played all 55 defensive snaps on Sunday. Collins has played every defensive snap for 13 straight games and has missed five snaps all season.”
This observation is a little troubling:
“Defensive end Owa Odighizuwa played a season-high 31 snaps, but did not record a tackle. Romeo Okwara played 41 snaps, while Kerry Wynn played 12 snaps. The drop-off from Jason Pierre-Paul, who is sidelined indefinitely after undergoing sports hernia surgery, has become more noticeable as his backups have received more playing time.”
hopefully Romeo amps it up for this coming Sunday
Which is why JPP is our priority FA signing.
yup
Of course JPP is our top priority but there’s no reason we can’t also keep Hankins and still sign a quality offensive lineman and some depth in FA, and that’s all we really should be doing in FA.
I think you guys are missing how valuable Big Hank is to the team. Nobody can run against us and while Snacks is the main reason Hankins is reason #2. When you stop the run you open up all the possibilities that have brought this defense to the verge of elite. So if you can maintain that character you do. Unless the market overvalued Hank he should be back. We’re one linebacker and some depth away from the best defense since the 2000 Ravens. You don’t just casually throw that away because with Brad Wing and a very average offense (ours should be better than average going forward) you win championships with that defense.
It’s going to be interesting to see what the market is for Hankins. This is a deep draft for Dlineman. Hankins is a run stuffer who provides little in pass rush, and isn’t as well known as Harrison was. Harrison also is able to play nose tackle in a 3-4 so that also drove up his value. If Hankins’ contract is reasonable then I would love to have him back, but a big DT who can penetrate can be even more disruptive in the running game and actually get some pressure on the QB. Our offense is going to need a huge investment in free agency this year. At least one solid vet olineman, tight end who can cause problems up the seam between those two safeties we keep seeing, a burner at receiver who can keep a defens honest, a capable backup QB, and depth everywhere.