Giants’ Paul Perkins Proving He Should Be Lead Back

In order to be successful in the playoffs, the New York Giants will have to play their best football on both sides of the ball. For them to be successful offensively, the Giants will need to be able to run the ball with efficiency. Rookie Paul Perkins has proved that he can do that.
In the last two weeks of the regular season, the Giants gave the majority of the carries to Perkins and he has run with authority and efficiency. He topped 100 rushing yards in Week 17 and might just be the spark the offense needs in the playoffs.
"We went back and looked at the film. I though Paul did some good things on tape. Found some runs nicely," said head coach Ben McAdoo in a conference call on Monday. "I know that we’ve taken steps to be a better running football team. We had some opportunities yesterday to run the ball."
The Giants have shown an improvement in running the ball and they saved their best performance for last against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Perkins and Rashad Jennings rushed a combined 39 times for 154 yards, a regular season team high.
Perkins was the biggest reason for that, carrying the ball 21 times for 102 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with a long of 22 yards. He got some help up front at the line of scrimmage but Perkins put together a complete game.
Over the final five games of the season, Perkins took 69 carries for 309 rushing yards, good for 4.48 yards per carry. Three of those games came against the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, three teams in the top half of the league against the run.
The Giants are starting to trust Perkins more as he gets more comfortable in the offense and learns the blocking schemes better. Their trust has paid off thus far and the rookie could be the key to a successful playoff run.
Tags: Ben McAdoo, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Paul Perkins
I think everyone should now agree that just one more solid off-season would give us an elite roster. Then it all depends upon health. It starts with signing JPP and Hankins and then using the remaining cap space wisely. One signing needs to be an offensive lineman. We also need some depth that we can pick up in FA. Then we need a good draft. I think we’re in good shape because we can make a good number of need picks.
Im likely getting ahead of myself here, but I think Perkins will be a pro-bowl level RB for the next few years at least. From what I see he just has that “it” factor. Many on this site and many draft pundits predicted that he would be a legit NFL back so its not like Im saying something that hasnt been said many times before.
As for 55′s comment that we need to sign jpp and hank…..I dont know. Id Love to sign both of them, but if you look at our expected cap space, break down what they (jpp and hank) will likely demand, and after that look at what our offensive needs are (THE LINE), then it seems as if we will probably need to bid adieu to one (jpp or hank) of them.
Before they were all on a boat in boots, here were all the receivers yesterday. I really like the unity on this team.
https://twitter.com/dericksmith_/status/816089940706676736
Keepingboth .. Hankins and JPP may be a luxury the Giants cant afford .I think keeping JPP is a more important need . The middle can get along with an average vet DT alongside Snacks with JPP and Vernon as the ends .
Apart from Perkins , who else comes back at RB ? Vereen ? I think Jennings has run his course here so theres room for other looks at backs . Also , does anyone think a full back should get a look see next year ? I think we have all been appreciative of the efforts of Hynoski and previous FBs . I was quite surprised the Giants didnt keep some version of one i.e a back who could block . Bringing in the 6th lineman just meant a huge sign went up ” we are going to run , put 8 in the box
Im just thinking that the Giants helped themselves with the good running game this week , making sure anyone we face will have to take it into account ,not something they had to worry about with Jennings . Also , I would like to see Tye get some more looks , he had a couple of good ones this week and anything to take the pressure off the WRs will certainly help .
We can resign JPP and Hank and get other guys. We can just extend Eli. With his arm looking spry and the OL never letting him get touched, 5 years of Eli money shouldn’t be too much of a risk.