Giants’ Paul Perkins Proving He Should Be Lead Back

In order to be successful in the playoffs, the New York Giants will have to play their best football on both sides of the ball. For them to be successful offensively, the Giants will need to be able to run the ball with efficiency. Rookie Paul Perkins has proved that he can do that.
In the last two weeks of the regular season, the Giants gave the majority of the carries to Perkins and he has run with authority and efficiency. He topped 100 rushing yards in Week 17 and might just be the spark the offense needs in the playoffs.
"We went back and looked at the film. I though Paul did some good things on tape. Found some runs nicely," said head coach Ben McAdoo in a conference call on Monday. "I know that we’ve taken steps to be a better running football team. We had some opportunities yesterday to run the ball."
The Giants have shown an improvement in running the ball and they saved their best performance for last against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Perkins and Rashad Jennings rushed a combined 39 times for 154 yards, a regular season team high.
Perkins was the biggest reason for that, carrying the ball 21 times for 102 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry with a long of 22 yards. He got some help up front at the line of scrimmage but Perkins put together a complete game.
Over the final five games of the season, Perkins took 69 carries for 309 rushing yards, good for 4.48 yards per carry. Three of those games came against the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, three teams in the top half of the league against the run.
The Giants are starting to trust Perkins more as he gets more comfortable in the offense and learns the blocking schemes better. Their trust has paid off thus far and the rookie could be the key to a successful playoff run.
The selection committee probably got it right
The way to fix the offense is quite simple for next year. Use free agency and the draft to get players who will exploit a 2 DEEP SAFETY LOOK….its that simple!!!
examples:
qualified (as in no rookie) offensive line help to get the running attack going. You have better numbers, you must punish the 2 deep look with a running game.
Better RB’s would help as in an upgrade over Jennings.
Tight Ends…the plural was not a typo. You need to exploit the LB’s getting no safety help in coverage.
A blow the top off WR, like Desean Jackson. Get teams to make a difficult decision on who they are going to double deep. OBJ or a new deep threat. Cruz just can’t cut that role.
DJax would be an option, but there’s too much bad blood between him and the franchise/its fans for that to work
The only thing that would keep DJax from coming here is $$$. He’s tight with OBJ and fans would get over the bad blood quick once he takes the top off a defense.
DJax is a pipe dream anyway. He just turned 30 last month. This is his last big payday. He’ll look for a 4-5 year deal in the $7-9million range and probably get it. The Skins and Eagles will be in play for him and don’t sleep on the Rams, he’s from LA and may be tempted to go back home and play.
If it were possible, I’d be very happy with signing DJax, Sproles or ANY TE’s who can block AND catch. But we may still actually have a pretty solid TE on the Giants, sadly he was put on IR this year….that’s Will Johnson.
Sproles has another year in his deal and he just announced that he’ll retire after next season, but even if none of that was the case we have Vereen which basically makes Sproles redundant.
IMO….Will Johnson was the one FA signing where JR had correctly found the “right guy” but he got burned because Johnson ended up getting injured right away and went to Injured Reserve. That guy would have fit in very well as the Giants TE this year.
Penn State 49, Ohio State/Washington 7
Man…what an AWESOME finish to the Rose Bowl Game! Sam Donald is a FRESHMAN, threw for over 500 yards and 5 TDS.
Excuse me…it was 453 yards…
A game winning FG of 46 yards. The kicker was 2 for 4, missed from 48 and 51 yards but nailed his last second kick
We need to follow that QB’s future.
I’m sure he will declare for the NFL draft when he is a jr in two years.