Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Showed How Much He’s Matured This Season

Having already locked up the NFC's fifth seed, the New York Giants had nothing to play for on Sunday when they traveled to FedEx Field to take on the division-rival Washington Redskins, who were playing to keep their season alive.
Through the tightly contested game, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed just how far he's come in his maturation of a player and as a person when Redskins cornerback Josh Norman baited him with late hits and personal fouls.
The feud between Beckham Jr. and Norman has been well-documented since their near brawl on Dec. 20, 2015, when Norman was still with the Carolina Panthers. Norman has been known to get into Beckham Jr.'s head in the past, but the tables were turned on Sunday.
The two "went at it" again on Sunday but Beckham Jr. kept calm and collected while Norman drew two personal fouls. They both traded hard (and legal) shots but Beckham Jr. never once lost his cool. Instead, he was simply focused on the game.
It was obvious that Norman was attempting to get into the star wide receiver's head in order to get him off of his game but that came to no avail. Despite the limited snaps, Beckham Jr. caught five passes on seven targets for 44 receiving yards. Most of the receptions came with Norman in coverage.
The Giants move on to the playoffs while the Redskins end their season with a loss. Big Blue will look ahead to traveling to Lambeau Field as they make their run into the playoffs, taking on the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 8.
Beckham Jr. showed just how far he has come with his mindset as a player and the Giants are looking for him to continue that, along with his stellar play, when they enter the first round of the playoffs.
Tags: Football, Josh Norman, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.
As for Sunday, I think the bid advantage we have is the ability to cover the Packers’ receivers in single coverage. But we must keep Rodgers in the pocket. If he breaks containment there’s no way we can cover people for 7-8 seconds. So the defensive ends need to settle for pressures rather than sacks and not lose the edge by trying to meet Rodgers at his drop.
Montgomery won’t be able to run between the tackles but he can break it out wide. The linebackers will have to be disciplined and focused.
And while the Pack has a good run defense we must probe there all game, keep a balanced offense and give Eli a chance to cut up their weak secondary.
Krow and Sunny Jim…
I listened to Eli’s 5:00 P.M. regular Monday interview today on WFAN. As you hear him talk, its clear that Eli intends to “follow the game plan” that his coaches have put together for him. He believes in being patient. He said during the Washington game the Skins were always playing 2 deep while OBJ was in the game. As soon as OBJ was taken out for the 2nd half the Skins adjusted to where Eli could then take a few “selective shots”!
He felt that Washington seemed to have planned on just waiting for the Giants to rest all of their key defensive players by pulling them out of the game. They never expected that the Giants would show up with the intention of going for a win. They must have thought that Mac words during the week about “playing to win” was just for bluffing
I fully agree that we need to plan on finding his future replacement, but being a cool, very smart “game manager” at this point in his career is fine with me. He also said that he “loves having the ball in his hands when the game in on the line and there isn’t much time left”….classic Eli.
You also made excellent points about our WR’s taking a “day Trip” to Miami. And Cruz should absolutely “know better”. But if WE were them, gifted athletes, young, having fists full of burning hot cash and an endless supply of hot chicks who are dropping to their knees wherever you go …..are you sure you would have remained close to home to study film???