Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. Showed How Much He’s Matured This Season

Having already locked up the NFC's fifth seed, the New York Giants had nothing to play for on Sunday when they traveled to FedEx Field to take on the division-rival Washington Redskins, who were playing to keep their season alive.
Through the tightly contested game, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed just how far he's come in his maturation of a player and as a person when Redskins cornerback Josh Norman baited him with late hits and personal fouls.
The feud between Beckham Jr. and Norman has been well-documented since their near brawl on Dec. 20, 2015, when Norman was still with the Carolina Panthers. Norman has been known to get into Beckham Jr.'s head in the past, but the tables were turned on Sunday.
The two "went at it" again on Sunday but Beckham Jr. kept calm and collected while Norman drew two personal fouls. They both traded hard (and legal) shots but Beckham Jr. never once lost his cool. Instead, he was simply focused on the game.
It was obvious that Norman was attempting to get into the star wide receiver's head in order to get him off of his game but that came to no avail. Despite the limited snaps, Beckham Jr. caught five passes on seven targets for 44 receiving yards. Most of the receptions came with Norman in coverage.
The Giants move on to the playoffs while the Redskins end their season with a loss. Big Blue will look ahead to traveling to Lambeau Field as they make their run into the playoffs, taking on the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 8.
Beckham Jr. showed just how far he has come with his mindset as a player and the Giants are looking for him to continue that, along with his stellar play, when they enter the first round of the playoffs.
Tags: Football, Josh Norman, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr.
On another note I hope people can appreciate the patience the Giants organization has. As fans, we have zero patience and that’s only fueled by the media who annoits someone else as the greatest ever each week and conveniently fail to mention how they are consistently wrong about their “predictions”.
As the yearly coaching and GM carousel begins, be thankful you root for a team that doesn’t make rash or knee jerk decisions to create headlines or bow to media pressure. Sure their inaction can be stubborn or not work out every time, but that’s life. They get far more right than they do wrong.
Exactly this.
I love Jim but wish he would stop claiming I “always” think the team is great. Not true. There have been only three years that I said I thought the team could compete for the championship: 2007 when I said I thought they could do it in 2008, 2008 itself, and 2011. (And I added 2017 before this season). Yes, I have overestimated the ability of some young players, but I’ve been right about them far more often. So I hate being made a straw man.
I give Jim full credit for having been right about the team from 2012-2015, but the rest of the time he has been very wrong while refusing to acknowledge it, all the while having piled on me along with many others when the playing out of the season usually proved me pretty much on the mark except in seasons when injuries destroyed the team.
Anyway, now that we all agree this is a good team with at least a chance to make noise in the playoffs, all is forgiven. That doesn’t mean all our opinions proved equally valid.
I have to say two cautionary things: first of all we shouldn’t get too excited about the run game based on yesterday because the Skins’ run defense isn’t very good; and we drew the worst possible opponent in Green Bay.
Aaron Rodgers is, frankly, the best QB alive and one of the two (along with Wilson but he has fewer receivers who can hurt you) who can defeat our defense by extending plays. And he is as hot as can be. I’d have rather played anyone but the Packers. Having said that I think we could win, but I’m not thrilled with the matchup.
The WRs are about to get destroyed for partying in Miami today. I think it’s cool. They played hard in a meaningless game per their coach’s decision. And based on mcAdoo’s comments (@JordanRaanan: Ben McAdoo asked about players going to Miami and partying. He says today was the players day off. They’re off until Tuesday morning.) the reward was some downtime before the last push. They didn’t get a bye, but earned a day off with a good week of preparation and focus and a hard fought victory. And, unlike the prior regime, it shows the coach gets the players. I love it.
Oh and the WRs went as a unit. So there’s camaraderie.
But jesus will Sterling Shepard hit a damn gym??
For the older crowd who doesn’t know what I’m spouting about:
https://twitter.com/justinwitmondt/status/815945165726744576
The Daily News . . .
http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/odell-beckham-victor-cruz-party-justin-bieber-miami-article-1.2932074
“Apparently the Giants’ wide receivers aren’t afraid of the Justin Bieber curse — or of partying ahead of a playoff game.
Odell Beckham and Victor Cruz were spotted on musician Trey Songz’ Snapchat partying in a nightclub in Miami with Justin Bieber. According to Busted Coverage, the nightclub they were in is called Liv. Based on the timing of the snap story posts, it looks like the receivers were out until at least 6 a.m.
Then Songz, the wideouts and Bieber all were on a boat together on Monday. A social media post showed receivers Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis also on the boat.”