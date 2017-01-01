Giants Vs. Redskins: Week 17 Preview & Prediction

The New York Giants (10-5) will end their successful regular season on Sunday when they visit the division-rival Washington Redskins (8-6-1) at FedEx Field.
The Redskins have a chance to make the playoffs with a win on Sunday and the Giants have already clinched the fifth spot in the conference. Big Blue can knock them out of the playoffs with a win.
The Redskins enter Sunday's game with one of the best offenses in the NFL and a lot of that has to do with the play of quarterback Kirk Cousins. He has the second-most passing yards (4,630) and owns a 67.3 completion percentage.
Their weapons are in their receiving corps. DeSean Jackson, Jamison Crowder, Pierre Garcon and Jordan Reed have proven to be one of the most explosive units in the NFL. Crowder, Garcon and Jackson all have over 800 receiving yards.
The defense for the Redskins has been one of the worst units in the NFL. They are allowing 4.6 yards per carry and are in the bottom half of the league in terms of passing yards allowed per game.
Prediction: Redskins 28, Giants 24
With nothing really to play for and with the Redskins playing for their season, the Giants will likely give their starters a rest in the second half of the game, giving way for a Redskins victory.
The Giants will likely do some things with their offense to get it back on track and ready for the playoffs but it doesn't appear likely for the starters to play for the entire game.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
McAdoo mentioned the importance of playing on grass twice in his presser. Must feel he’s headed to Green Bay next week.
This will be OBJ’s first playoff game. I heard his post game interview….his head is in the right place….he sounded well grounded.
I was just going to post something about this. It’s gotta be scary for the rest of the league, Beckham in his first playoffs. Imagine this dude taking it up a notch??
Eli was better today. Not his old self but better.
0 turnovers. It’s the biggest thing on his to do list. He doesn’t turn the ball over for the next month, he maybe wins a championship.
Congrats Gents
Great game today
Defense gives us hope
but geez why is this offense so allergic to scoring points?
we run the ball today, we run it well, Perkins over 100 yards, ToP, and we still can’t score
here’s ny prediction for the playoffs, if we run the table:
Giants 13 Pack 10
Giants 10 Cowboys 7
Giants 9 Atlanta 6
Giants 5 NE 3
Dirt….right on about ZERO turnovers and what you said about OBJ turning it up a notch in the playoffs. You know he wants to do something “SUPER SPECIAL” hint, hint, hint….as the entire free world watches him. This should be AWESOME!!!!
Here, I’ll make a proclamation I 100% stand behind: we win every playoff game we don’t have a turnover in. Book it! Where’s jfunk with that blue drank!?
Just heard that Gary Kubiak of the Bronco’s RETIRED….another Head Coach out…if Chip Kelly is next…will that be 7 or 8????
I do like how Mac explained that it’s not a play sheet but rather a map of the field and a thought process. Here’s an idea Eli throws really good deep balls down the sideline. King today, Manningham in the past. We need routes like that for Lewis, King, Tye, Shep and Odell. Also liked the toss sweep today. So let’s Win the super bowl draft a stud guard (I like Hart at RT so far) and Dalvin Cook. Also need a athletic big bodied receiver. The receivers at Texas A&M look good, Ricky Seals. The kid from Tennessee looks solid, Malone. Dupree from LSU or a solid burner like Stacey Coley, playmakers in Chris Samuels or Noah Brown. If possible Njoku or Evan Engram at TE. Excited for the future.
Hunter, feeling ok- relatively speaking. Had people over for the game, so it was nice to be social, for a bit. Thanks for asking.
I’m actually hoping we play Green Bay. They are definitely a better team than the lions, but I don’t think we want a rematch, and our defense won’t benefit from playing in a dome.
Mostly though, I think if this season is going to have a magical run, it will have to have Mac besting his mentor and former team.