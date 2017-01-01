Giants Vs. Redskins: Week 17 Preview & Prediction

The New York Giants (10-5) will end their successful regular season on Sunday when they visit the division-rival Washington Redskins (8-6-1) at FedEx Field.
The Redskins have a chance to make the playoffs with a win on Sunday and the Giants have already clinched the fifth spot in the conference. Big Blue can knock them out of the playoffs with a win.
The Redskins enter Sunday's game with one of the best offenses in the NFL and a lot of that has to do with the play of quarterback Kirk Cousins. He has the second-most passing yards (4,630) and owns a 67.3 completion percentage.
Their weapons are in their receiving corps. DeSean Jackson, Jamison Crowder, Pierre Garcon and Jordan Reed have proven to be one of the most explosive units in the NFL. Crowder, Garcon and Jackson all have over 800 receiving yards.
The defense for the Redskins has been one of the worst units in the NFL. They are allowing 4.6 yards per carry and are in the bottom half of the league in terms of passing yards allowed per game.
Prediction: Redskins 28, Giants 24
With nothing really to play for and with the Redskins playing for their season, the Giants will likely give their starters a rest in the second half of the game, giving way for a Redskins victory.
The Giants will likely do some things with their offense to get it back on track and ready for the playoffs but it doesn't appear likely for the starters to play for the entire game.
So Jenkins will dress, but now Bobby Hart will NOT play? He injured his right forearm in practice on Saturday. That means Newhouse will be our starting right Tackle. That really scares me….A LOT.
Our playoff game could the the one and only contest in the Josh Johnson Era.
let’s hope Mac calls 55 straight running plays
anyone know a live streaming site
The NFL reddit streaming site worked for me when I used them earlier this season.
Hunter,
Just catching up with the board and I saw your question. I would give up one pick, as high as a 2nd for Garoppolo. Outside of that, anything else wouldn’t be a little too much based on what I’ve seen from him. Assuming what we have on offense right now remains, I think he could put respectable numbers. Add a TE and a RB to give Perkins a blow and we’d be fine post TGEM. As for the clutch gene, I don’t know because you never know what you have in good QB until he plays in the post season.