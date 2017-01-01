Giants Vs. Redskins: 3 Players to Watch

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with a visit to the Washington Redskins (8-6-1) on Sunday at FedEx Field. Here are three players to watch ahead of the Week 17 matchup:
RB Paul Perkins
Perkins took the majority of the carries out of the backfield in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. This could be the game he is featured as the lead back.
The rookie has a great opportunity in front of him facing one of the most generous rush defenses in the NFL. With the Giants not playing for much, Perkins could see a lot of work.
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. has been the most valuable player on the offense this season and he has a chance to become the leading receiver in the NFL. His 1,323 receiving yards are good for second in the NFL.
Beckham Jr. will also be lined up against Josh Norman on Sunday which will always be something to watch, despite the high possibility that it will be much ado about nothing.
Kennard has steadily seen his snaps increase as the season has progressed and he has shown he can be an asset against the run as well as against the pass.
Kennard should see plenty of snaps as he and the other linebackers will look to contain the Redskins running backs and their talented tight end in Jordan Reed.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Devon Kennard, Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins
Among other problems I do not believe tye can judge the long pass
I am hoping to snag the TE Njokou from Miami in the 4th/5th round.
Romo comes in and immediately scores a TD. Cowboys would probably win the Super Bowl if he starts.
Absolutely nothing good can come of winning … or even trying to win … this stupid exhibition game.
that’s not true. it would mean an 11-5 season, optically better than the team rightfully is, which means higher expectations and a bigger let down when we inevitably get blown out of the first round.
not that i’m not pleasantly surprised and have enjoyed this season immensely.
I’m not sure that’s better?
yeah, sorry, i was being sardonic
Me too.
well …sarcastic.
There’s nothing really awful about our TEs. They’re all limited and have flaws … but would be decent backups. However, we have to start one of them, and that’s the problem …
I dont see the team playing all out today….we almost surely lose. What a nightmare it would be if we then wound up having to play the NFC championship game in DC in 3 weeks.
Not possible … we’re the 5 seed … they best the RedsKKKins can do is 6th.
gentlemen
need some help
the local fox affiliate up here is fighting with directv so i can’t get the game
anyone know a free live stream?
some of my own random thoughts on guys entering the draft from the bowl games:
- Coach mentioned Burnett yesterday. dude is a beast and I think what sets him apart from Garret is that he really seems to have a mean dog streak in him.
- I was not big Deshaun Watson believer before last night. I don’t think the college system prepares him for the NFL, but IF he can go somewhere where he can learn an NFL system for a year, preferably two, I would take him on my team in a heartbeat.
- Mike Williams in a man among boys playing in college. He looks to me like a faster version of De Bryant.
- Ben Revere would be a helluva player to add to our LB corps. has that Herzlich-like approach to his job and commands respect and accountability. he won’t ever be a start in the league, but there are certainly alot worse JAGS we could fill our roster with.
- Alot has been said about Cook, and there is just not alot to NOT like about the kids game.
- as an aside, it doesn’t matter yet, but if Francois keeps getting better at the same clip he is going to be one hell of a dangerous quarterback and will likely be a better QB than Winston coming out.
- Finally, if there is one guy that I would take tomorrow it would be Demarcus Walker. Non-stop motor, and sliding him inside on passing downs would be monstrous. he reminds you of Aaron Donald with the suddenness when he is lined up over guard/center. it’s way too early to really have a good sense of the shakeout, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he is on the board mid-20s. unfortunately, since he isn’t a true DT its a hard position to wish for for a first round pick.
We might have a shot at Demarcus Walker. It’d be a good pick too. But the rest of the guys you mentioned … not counting Revere of course … are not likely to be around unless they tank the Combine.
yeah for sure
I would not be surprised to see Chip Kelly coaching USC next year.