Giants End Regular Season with 19-10 Win Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants (11-5) ended their regular season with a 19-10 road win on Sunday against the Washington Redskins (8-71) at FedEx Field.
With the win, the Redskins have been officially knocked out of the playoffs and with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons both winning, the Giants will turn their attention to the winner of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
The Giants defense proved they can hang with any offense and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie led the way with two interceptions. His play has been a huge reason for the Giants success on defense and has been an undervalued piece of the secondary.
The offense showed a lot of progress, especially in the running game. Rookie Paul Perkins led the way in the backfield with 21 carries for 102 rushing yards. Perkins is the first Giants running back to rush for over 100 yards this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. achieved a personal milestone after his five catch performance as he recorded 100 receptions in a season for the first time in his career.
The Giants opened up the scoring with a 22-yard field goal from Robbie Gould in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 10-0 before the half when Rashad Jennings punched in a two-yard touchdown run.
The Redskins responded after the half with a 32-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 and then tied the game in the fourth quarter when tight end Jordan Reed caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.
Gould's second field goal of the night gave the Giants a 13-10 lead and on the last drive of the game, cornerback Trevin Wade caught Reed's backward pass and took it for a touchdown. The Giants kneeled on the two-point conversion, ending the game at 19-10.
Big Blue now turns their attention to the winner of the Lions and Packers to see who they travel to in the first round of the playoffs.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins, Robbie Gould
Weather update:
Sunday weather in Green Bay, high of 19 degrees, low of 13. Where have we seen this before? However, I wish they’d destroy Lambeau Field and replace with it with a domed stadium. Too bad they have to play in such adverse conditions. Even so, the bad weather actually plays into our hands. Go Defense!
given how poorly Eli has played in all conditions this year, but especially in bad conditions, I think the adverse weather favors Green Bay
They are used to it and Rodgers appears at the top of his game
Unless Eli and the offense suddenly surprise, Defense needs to hold GB to less than 10 points
Go D!!