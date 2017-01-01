Giants End Regular Season with 19-10 Win Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants (11-5) ended their regular season with a 19-10 road win on Sunday against the Washington Redskins (8-71) at FedEx Field.
With the win, the Redskins have been officially knocked out of the playoffs and with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons both winning, the Giants will turn their attention to the winner of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
The Giants defense proved they can hang with any offense and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie led the way with two interceptions. His play has been a huge reason for the Giants success on defense and has been an undervalued piece of the secondary.
The offense showed a lot of progress, especially in the running game. Rookie Paul Perkins led the way in the backfield with 21 carries for 102 rushing yards. Perkins is the first Giants running back to rush for over 100 yards this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. achieved a personal milestone after his five catch performance as he recorded 100 receptions in a season for the first time in his career.
The Giants opened up the scoring with a 22-yard field goal from Robbie Gould in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 10-0 before the half when Rashad Jennings punched in a two-yard touchdown run.
The Redskins responded after the half with a 32-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 and then tied the game in the fourth quarter when tight end Jordan Reed caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.
Gould's second field goal of the night gave the Giants a 13-10 lead and on the last drive of the game, cornerback Trevin Wade caught Reed's backward pass and took it for a touchdown. The Giants kneeled on the two-point conversion, ending the game at 19-10.
Big Blue now turns their attention to the winner of the Lions and Packers to see who they travel to in the first round of the playoffs.
Also…
by the way, given how our defense played all year long, a playoff run this season based on the strength of the defense would NOT be lucky
this defense is legit
now, if Eli and the offense start playing well, that would be lucky
Jim,
It’s all good. But even you will admit to being a VERY VOCAL CRITIC. So naturally you are gonna get some good natured ribbing (that is my only intent).
I can sympathize with FF though. He’s is the voice of sanity and reason here for years. If I were him I’d be a little smug about it too (considering the legion of opposition he was up against).
don’t mind the ri being one bit
but as for FF — who I love — every year he has us in the playoffs, every year he has every draft pick in the HoF, every year he pencils every FA signing into the starting line-up; and most years he’s wrong
it’s ok to be wrong, but it’s a bit much to castigate those who were right year after year when we are now finally good
especially since it’s a bit of cognitive dissonance to pick this type of fight when we should all be celebrating
ri being = ribbing
Not to get bogged down into a he said/she said but I find 55 to be incredibly pragmatic and rationale (and rarely reactionary), even if a bit pollyanish. Heck I’m always bullish on our players and the offseason is the time for hope springing eternal. :-)
Brad_Gagnon
@Brad_Gagnon
#Giants are just the second team in the last 38 years to make the NFL playoffs despite scoring fewer than 30 points in all 16 of their games
Again getting my 2 cents in way too late really but hey .
As far as this game went , I was all for playing the regulars to establish momentum as Dirt said and if you are a team that has to play the Giants , you now have to be aware and account for a running game . For those who simply put this on Perkins talent over Jennings , come on that Oline was more than adequate today even with Jerry and Newhouse on the right side . Yes , they werent perfect but a RUNNING GAME ?
I would use that extra lineman to publicize the run and make sure the safeties have to come down . We have enough weapons for Eli who proved that he either still has the strength to throw it long OR has recovered from any injury he may have been nursing . The pass to King was a warning to everyone .
Hunter 22 , you are talking to the most Polyannish type on here . I have even been known to castigate ff55y for his lack of faith ! Preseason I predicted 10-6 and win the Super Bowl . I was figuring the Giants to have one game where they dominated but only score FGs and got beat by one Eli mistake returned for a TD . Sound familiar ? I was holding my breath yesterday . Fortunately for the Giants ,it was the Redskins who blew it and made all the bettors happy .
SunnyJim , I dont care if the Giants beat the Patriots 5-3 , it actually points to a safety somewhere presumably caused by a suffocating defense . Despite the obvious sarcasm involved , Im glad to see that for you there is a possible match flickering at the tunnel end .
DforD is it ? Im glad to hear that you were able to wqtch the game , uplifting experiences like this are a very positive help to a speedier recovery .No , Im not a doctor but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night .
My scores for yesterday
Eli C
Oline B SO the run game gets a B also , B plus for Perkins and a C for Jennings
Defense A – Im just hoping that this is their norm (BTW , what happened to Norm ? we miss his unique perspective on all things Giants ) and not just an overperformance . What say you all ?
Special teams – c plus – kicking game – B plus , coverage C .
As far as MacaDoo , the menu explained ? if its a division of where the team is on the field , then I can feel that it is a further step in the preparation process
First , its not just a compilation of variations of plays – route trees etc but its a break down of plays in different locations on field . I like the extra preparation .