Giants End Regular Season with 19-10 Win Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants (11-5) ended their regular season with a 19-10 road win on Sunday against the Washington Redskins (8-71) at FedEx Field.
With the win, the Redskins have been officially knocked out of the playoffs and with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons both winning, the Giants will turn their attention to the winner of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
The Giants defense proved they can hang with any offense and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie led the way with two interceptions. His play has been a huge reason for the Giants success on defense and has been an undervalued piece of the secondary.
The offense showed a lot of progress, especially in the running game. Rookie Paul Perkins led the way in the backfield with 21 carries for 102 rushing yards. Perkins is the first Giants running back to rush for over 100 yards this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. achieved a personal milestone after his five catch performance as he recorded 100 receptions in a season for the first time in his career.
The Giants opened up the scoring with a 22-yard field goal from Robbie Gould in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 10-0 before the half when Rashad Jennings punched in a two-yard touchdown run.
The Redskins responded after the half with a 32-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 and then tied the game in the fourth quarter when tight end Jordan Reed caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.
Gould's second field goal of the night gave the Giants a 13-10 lead and on the last drive of the game, cornerback Trevin Wade caught Reed's backward pass and took it for a touchdown. The Giants kneeled on the two-point conversion, ending the game at 19-10.
Big Blue now turns their attention to the winner of the Lions and Packers to see who they travel to in the first round of the playoffs.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins, Robbie Gould
With TK showing some wheels, do we start him at WR 3 over Cruz? Cruz should do Romo act on Prescott there. Now would be a great game to utilize 4 or 5 WR’s vs a weaker Pack secondary. Cruz could line up inside somewhere.
Passes to Perkins would be nice here. This game earlier in season we wondered why he wasn’t on field as much after a good game vs Minnie. In GB starting, he has chance to become legendary. Level of play and production has been headed upwards so far, I see no reason to discontinue that trend.
Defense has played a few games without JackRabbit and JPP now and know against a few very good offenses they can be great. We’re going to need their best efforts against this red hot Packers offense. We must stone wall that run game and pressure with 4 DL, good time to revive old NASCAR package. Something of Kennard, OV, Okwara and Diggy/Wynn. I think JPP likely has to wait another week although he would badly want to play. Hopefully JJ is back to his former level of play, we need that man to be lights out. He makes Eli Apple our 3rd CB and against this Pack offense we need many to play well. T Wade is riding a wave of confidence, and it’s showing in his play!
We may need someone like him to spy/ Shadow Rodgers and or Montgomery out of the backfield. I would most definitely start Hall as FS.
We have very good shot at beating the #uckers in their house! Need to keep fighting until JPP is back. Game on!
I think we all appreciate Landon Collins, but man oh man is his final stat-line impressive
100 Solo Tackles 2nd in the league
5 Ints tied for 5th in the league 1 Touchdown
18 Pdefs Tied for 9th in the league
0 FF – Shocker because he was laying the wood all year, but I’ll take the sure tackles
Can’t imagine who you’d pick over him for Defensive MVP
Here’s hoping that MacAdoo is bored with the same old “menu” items and selects from the daily specials.
Eric Flowers PLEASE don’t be a drive killer.
If you want to be the best you have to beat the best. And Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best bisexual QB to ever play the game. I’m glad we’re going to GB. I hope we spank him. He’d probably like it too the twisted f*cker.