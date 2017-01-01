Giants End Regular Season with 19-10 Win Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants (11-5) ended their regular season with a 19-10 road win on Sunday against the Washington Redskins (8-71) at FedEx Field.
With the win, the Redskins have been officially knocked out of the playoffs and with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons both winning, the Giants will turn their attention to the winner of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
The Giants defense proved they can hang with any offense and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie led the way with two interceptions. His play has been a huge reason for the Giants success on defense and has been an undervalued piece of the secondary.
The offense showed a lot of progress, especially in the running game. Rookie Paul Perkins led the way in the backfield with 21 carries for 102 rushing yards. Perkins is the first Giants running back to rush for over 100 yards this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. achieved a personal milestone after his five catch performance as he recorded 100 receptions in a season for the first time in his career.
The Giants opened up the scoring with a 22-yard field goal from Robbie Gould in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 10-0 before the half when Rashad Jennings punched in a two-yard touchdown run.
The Redskins responded after the half with a 32-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 and then tied the game in the fourth quarter when tight end Jordan Reed caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.
Gould's second field goal of the night gave the Giants a 13-10 lead and on the last drive of the game, cornerback Trevin Wade caught Reed's backward pass and took it for a touchdown. The Giants kneeled on the two-point conversion, ending the game at 19-10.
Big Blue now turns their attention to the winner of the Lions and Packers to see who they travel to in the first round of the playoffs.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins, Robbie Gould
Well said Mello………well said my friend!!!
We all know the Giants road to the Superbowl always goes through Green Bay…. but we don’t have to be happy about it. Last couple of times our defense came up huge, I don’t see why this team can’t do the same.
I’ll add another stat…at least 80 yards rushing by Perkins and the game against GB is that much easier. Something tell me he’ll play even better than he did today.
By the way….our 11 – 5 record put us in a tie for 2nd best record in the NFC. That’s not too shabby!!!!
Mac has already raised the ceiling for us. We’re no longer an up and down, mediocre bunch which was common under Coughlin. Mac has changed the mindset and this team will have an identity that doesn’t have 53 guys getting out a clown car.
Well, I’m very pleased with how this season went. Swept the Cowboys, won a game vs Philly with their starting QB (and started his downfall), and knocked the Skins out of the playoffs in their own stadium. All en route to a postseason berth. The only thing that spoils this season is a Dallas victory in the Super Bowl.
I believe JPP was said to come back in the NFC championship game if we were to make it. Would be a huge boost obviously. But first we have to worry about the Packers and it will be tough. Their run D is great but their cornerbacks are all injured. Rodgers is back to playing unreal football and is a tough stop for any defense, even ours. Excited for the match up.
Another interesting defensive stat for the regular season….the Giants have 36 sacks and 17 interceptions…..not bad.
At some point during the game today, it honestly felt like our offense was toying with the Redskins D.
We were running up and down the field, making third down conversions to OBJ/Shepard/Tye on a consistent basis. Then we took OBJ out and the offense went vanilla in the second half.
Maybe the conspiracy theory that we’ve been holding back the offensive gameplan is true? Maybe next week we bring out all the wrinkles and torch the injured Green Bay D, circa 2011?
Who knows..all I know is our offense in those first two quarters looked amazing.
Reese’s Resolutions:
KEEP JPP
KEEP DRC
DRAFT AN ATHLETIC MIDDLE LINEBACKER ROUND ONE.
DRAFT BEST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN AVAILABLE ROUND TWO OR THREE. TACKLE or GUARD.
DRAFT BEST AVAILABLE BLOCKING TIGHT END ROUND THREE OR FOUR.
SIGN 5/6 YEAR VETERAN OT/OG FREE AGENT WHO CAN ACTUALLY RUN/PASS BLOCK.
McAdoo has done an excellent job with this club by simply utilizing his young players vice penalizing them for being young. He should do an even better job once his GM finally recognizes that athletic linebacking is not a part of the Giants past but rather the key to a dominant successful future. Think 245 lbs versions of Landon Collins.
With the addition of a talented offensive guard and tackle the Giant offensive line will graduate to professional caliber. They will then complement this defense vice burdening them.
These moves will make this team a consistent threat to go all the way until Eli is gone.
It hinges on Jerry Reese removing his head from his…………….
The only shot the Giants have is being able to make GB respect the run.
Also, the D-line has to control the line of scrimmage. Offense and defense must be mistake free.
And Eli and his receives have to be sharp. It can happen. I still feel the Giants should have beaten the Packers. Green Bay is still the team with receivers who can’t separate from defenders.
I think the Giants secondary will exacerbate that issue. In the end Okwara and perhaps Diggy will have a major effect on how this contest will be decided.