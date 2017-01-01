Giants End Regular Season with 19-10 Win Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants (11-5) ended their regular season with a 19-10 road win on Sunday against the Washington Redskins (8-71) at FedEx Field.
With the win, the Redskins have been officially knocked out of the playoffs and with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons both winning, the Giants will turn their attention to the winner of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
The Giants defense proved they can hang with any offense and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie led the way with two interceptions. His play has been a huge reason for the Giants success on defense and has been an undervalued piece of the secondary.
The offense showed a lot of progress, especially in the running game. Rookie Paul Perkins led the way in the backfield with 21 carries for 102 rushing yards. Perkins is the first Giants running back to rush for over 100 yards this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. achieved a personal milestone after his five catch performance as he recorded 100 receptions in a season for the first time in his career.
The Giants opened up the scoring with a 22-yard field goal from Robbie Gould in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 10-0 before the half when Rashad Jennings punched in a two-yard touchdown run.
The Redskins responded after the half with a 32-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 and then tied the game in the fourth quarter when tight end Jordan Reed caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.
Gould's second field goal of the night gave the Giants a 13-10 lead and on the last drive of the game, cornerback Trevin Wade caught Reed's backward pass and took it for a touchdown. The Giants kneeled on the two-point conversion, ending the game at 19-10.
Big Blue now turns their attention to the winner of the Lions and Packers to see who they travel to in the first round of the playoffs.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins, Robbie Gould
Good to hear back from you D4D…glad you had family and friends over to watch the game with you. Everyone here is pulling for you to fully recover!
Like I told you, your physical therapy will be critical. After you get discharged from the hospital I hope you can find a really top quality place to start your rehab.
By the way…about how DRC played in this so called “meaningless” game….lets not forget that he dove in the air and almost blocked an extra point as well.
Just heard on WFAN…..Chip Kelly was FIRED….its official..
DRC playing for a contract for next year. Hope it’s with us again
DRC is under contract for the Giants next year. People were hoping they could reduce his salary, That’s not going to happen.
The Giants will be spending a lot of cash again.
By the way…..there was some talk that JPP “COULD RETURN”…..has anyone heard anything else about that?
Who would have thought the Raiders would be the only socal team to keep their coach by season’s end
Hoping we extend DRC at whatever costs.
Hoping with all the coaching vacancies Spags doesn’t get any crazy ideas about leaving.
I’ve been calling for more TK all year
Our fate is playing now. Whoever wins tonight faces us, let them play real chippy tonight.
We need JPP back, Benton at Giantswire hinted could be next week.
LOL….that’s good point Rick……
Oh yeah…Wishing you a speedy recovery D4D. I hope seeing our boys in the 2nd season makes things a little easier to deal with. Awesome gesture by the Giants. Hope they bring whoever was behind the wheel to justice.
Feels so good to be playing just one more week. Feels even better going into the playoffs on an awesome note. Dirt, I agree if Eli can protect the Duke, I like our chances for 5…You heard it here first ThreELI for the Ship!!! Congratulations gents!!! 11-5 in Mac’s 1st season!!!
I mean today he did what he did without Beckham for a half. I think he does enough as long as he protects the Duke.
DRC is still under contract next year. What are you guys talking about? Of course he’ll be back.
Yeah not sure what people were smoking. The only issue was “would the Giants want to pay his salary”. Any logical answer knew at the beginning of the year it made total sense to keep him. Now it’s a 100% no brainer.