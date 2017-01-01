Giants End Regular Season with 19-10 Win Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants (11-5) ended their regular season with a 19-10 road win on Sunday against the Washington Redskins (8-71) at FedEx Field.
With the win, the Redskins have been officially knocked out of the playoffs and with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons both winning, the Giants will turn their attention to the winner of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
The Giants defense proved they can hang with any offense and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie led the way with two interceptions. His play has definitely warranted a consideration to be re-signed in the offseason.
The offense showed a lot of progress, especially in the running game. Rookie Paul Perkins led the way in the backfield with 21 carries for 102 rushing yards. Perkins is the first Giants running back to rush for over 100 yards this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. achieved a personal milestone after his five catch performance as he recorded 100 receptions in a season for the first time in his career.
The Giants opened up the scoring with a 22-yard field goal from Robbie Gould in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 10-0 before the half when Rashad Jennings punched in a two-yard touchdown run.
The Redskins responded after the half with a 32-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 and then tied the game in the fourth quarter when tight end Jordan Reed caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.
Gould's second field goal of the night gave the Giants a 13-10 lead and on the last drive of the game, cornerback Trevin Wade caught Reed's backward pass and took it for a touchdown. The Giants kneeled on the two-point conversion, ending the game at 19-10.
Big Blue now turns their attention to the winner of the Lions and Packers to see who they travel to in the first round of the playoffs.
Also…
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Paul Perkins, Robbie Gould
Who knew playing the starters would pay-off in the long run by putting a division foe in turmoil. The Skins laid an egg in a win and get in at home…question the Head Coach, the QB, the contract negotiation, etc etc…. Sets them back big time.
That loss comes with Spags going to a Pre-Season defensive strategy in the second half, pure vanilla. In retrospect since we got out of the game injury free the only downside was putting some of those blitzes on tape. One minor defensive issue, once again our rookie safety missed a big tackle on the Garcon screen, 3rd n 18….That same play has been run over n over against us by every team since Pittsburgh because he can’t make open field tackles. Thats a crucial part of the job at that position making a tackle after the opposition has already made 10 yards.
Why no rookie TE today??? Donnell back for playoffs??
At this point its to late but do you bench Cruz for plays if he finds himself on the outside all the time?? The younger guys just have better wheels.
Adams was out for injury
Adams had some snaps.
I think.
Oops, guess I saw 86 and thought it was 89.
But Donnell actually made a few blocks. Maybe he got motivated by knowing his career was about to end ugly.
Yeah I hear Bob popa mention it on the radio. Something shoulder related
Just a brilliant first season for McAdoo. He blended in the right personnel over the course of the season, protected Eli with his scheme and play calls, showed ZERO preference for veterans, established a superior strength and conditioning program with a new group leading it, got the team peaking at the right time, and played his starters to help them gain confidence today despite most disagreeing with that approach.
In short, we have a terrific young coach who will get better as each season passes. A lot of you didn’t want him. You were wrong, as was much of the punditry. John Mata was right. He deserves plenty of kudos for a gutsy decision.
whats the average amount of turnover for head coaches? 6 or more each season?
The defense isn’t perfect….but pretty damb GOOD. We will sign or draft another safety in the off season for sure. Plus we have Thompson who had looked pretty solid. But we are “going to the dance” with the guys we got….they brought us there!
We just beat the 3rd best offense in the NFL….
We’re a top free safety and a disruptive linebacker and a bit of depth away from being the 2000 Ravens or 1986 Giants. If this defense stays healthy they will totally dominate next season with those additions, but they’re good enough now to take us to the Super Bowl if the offense is just mediocre.
Well at least Macadoo finally gave Perkins the start and look what happened. A resemblance of a running game. Not sure what happened to why the Redskins climbed back in the game, but I think the Giants took some starters out which helped the skins. Flowers and Newhouse need to stop with the drive killing penalties, if they do this offense will do well in the playoffs. They left points on the table cuz of that. This defense seems to get better every week! Too bad JPP isn’t in there for this run!! Turned out to be a great season… the rest is gravy. Man this team will be scary once they get a couple tackles to protect Eli. Def looking up! And can’t say enough about Collins. I did not see him making such a huge jump this season! Kid is nasty! Go Giants!
My guess is they knew Perkins was going to Be the best back by seasons end, but didn’t want to burn the rookie out by overuse throughout the season
Our Troy mentioned this during the game: Flowers didn’t hold anyone on that play, but his reputation seemed to have drawn the flag. But agreed, the only thing stopping this team is self inflicted wounds.
Its a funny stat…the average Head Coach turnover that I heard is 6.9 = 7. Lets see how things go.
seems about right
Washington message boards in full meltdown mode … LOL
William,
Thanks for the link. I saw him on TV without the glasses but that Twitter pic is glorious as well :)
Hunter, feeling ok- relatively speaking. Had people over for the game, so it was nice to be social, for a bit. Thanks for asking.
I’m actually hoping we play Green Bay. They are definitely a better team than the lions, but I don’t think we want a rematch, and our defense won’t benefit from playing in a dome.
Mostly though, I think if this season is going to have a magical run, it will have to have Mac besting his mentor and former team.
Biggest surprise for me this season was Landon Collins. I did not see that step up in play coming. I knew he’d be a good SS..but I wasn’t expecting him to turn into an All Pro on the same caliber (and even better) of guys like E.Berry, E. Thomas, Harrison Smith and K.Chancellor.