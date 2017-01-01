Giants End Regular Season with 19-10 Win Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants (11-5) ended their regular season with a 19-10 road win on Sunday against the Washington Redskins (8-71) at FedEx Field.
With the win, the Redskins have been officially knocked out of the playoffs and with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons both winning, the Giants will turn their attention to the winner of the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
The Giants defense proved they can hang with any offense and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie led the way with two interceptions. His play has been a huge reason for the Giants success on defense and has been an undervalued piece of the secondary.
The offense showed a lot of progress, especially in the running game. Rookie Paul Perkins led the way in the backfield with 21 carries for 102 rushing yards. Perkins is the first Giants running back to rush for over 100 yards this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. achieved a personal milestone after his five catch performance as he recorded 100 receptions in a season for the first time in his career.
The Giants opened up the scoring with a 22-yard field goal from Robbie Gould in the first quarter. They extended their lead to 10-0 before the half when Rashad Jennings punched in a two-yard touchdown run.
The Redskins responded after the half with a 32-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 and then tied the game in the fourth quarter when tight end Jordan Reed caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins.
Gould's second field goal of the night gave the Giants a 13-10 lead and on the last drive of the game, cornerback Trevin Wade caught Reed's backward pass and took it for a touchdown. The Giants kneeled on the two-point conversion, ending the game at 19-10.
Big Blue now turns their attention to the winner of the Lions and Packers to see who they travel to in the first round of the playoffs.
Getting a Giants win of ANY SCORE always feels good…..a very nice start for 2017!
So NOW we will find out WHO we will be playing in the Wild Card Game. As for myself I’d like to play the Lions.
I’ve flip flopped 12 times on how I wanted today to shake out. I really want to host the NFC Championship Game, and I think Green Bay losing tonight gives us the best chance. I think they could win 2 on the road in Seattle and Dallas.
Doesn’t matter who we play. If we play well it will be tough to beat us. We clearly have the best defense in the playoffs. We have the best postseason QR in NFL history. We have Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard and now with Perkins we may have a running game. We have Brad Wing. We’re going to be a very tough out.
We have become a championship contender over the last month.
“Championship Contender”…….man that does sound really sweet, doesn’t it!!!!
Saw some good things today, enough that I feel really good heading into the playoffs. I saw the emergence of what could be a real rushing attack. I have faith that the play book will be opened up, and I saw Eli put the ball on the money enough to feel comfortable. Guys I really feel that as long as our Defense continues to perform we can play with anyone.
Chargers just fired their Head Coach Mike McCoy…..man, heads are rolling. Chip Kelly MUST BE NEXT!!!!
The visor did him in. How can his tactics be forward thinking if his lid isn’t?
4 HC fired so far and one retiring, doesn’t sound that unusual. I expect Kelly will be joining that list however
