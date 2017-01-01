Get the Secur Collapsible Solar Powered Lantern for Giants Tailgates

Secur Products has the perfect product for those in need of a lightweight and compact lantern, good for camping, tailgates and other outdoor activities. Their collapsible solar powered lantern is both cheap and effective.
This solar powered lantern doubles as a water bottle and protective container for your valuables. Totally waterproof and can be powered by the sun or any USB power source. Folds up for compact storage. Perfect for camping, water sports or emergencies.
The waterproof solar powered lantern can be operated while collapsed or expanded and comes with two light levels plus emergency flashing mode. The collapsible water bottle is safe for foods and liquids.
It keeps valuables safe and dry, which is perfect for water sports or emergencies and can be charged by the sun or from the waterproof, magnetic USB cable that is included in the package.
The solar powered lantern is compact and collapses for easy storage and transportation. It is a perfect product for a New York Giants tailgate at night or for watching Big Blue play in primetime.
Not only is it collapsible, it is light weight as well. The solar powered lantern weighs only 6.5 oz and can fit in a small bag once folded up. This product is great for many outdoor activities including camping, fishing and survival.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Happy New Year to all my fellow G101ers.First time posting from my cell phone .Bloody awful .Anyway ,I’m thinking a win simply because the skins aren’t good enough to beat the Giants twice .It should also be a harbinger of how the Giants will play in the playoffs 20-17
BTW ,iight get upset with that SECUR collapsible lantern but I’m a camper so that looks like a useful gadget .Go Giants !
All the emotion of a pre-season game.
not just ANY PRE-SEASON GAME: THE SECOND PRE-SEASON GAME!
One would hope that any team , this team is professional enough to go out and do their jobs and not need any extra motivation to win a game ,right ?
Gameday, Sallies! Let’s go… R-Words!
all the action is at 4:25 today
Giants v. Redskins
Seahawks v. Niners
Saints v. Falcons
of course Packers v. Lions at 8:30
Seattle on the road
could it be?
Seattle 2-3 over the last 5 — 0-2 on the road
You guys think they’ll actually play to win today? I have to decide whether or not to bench Eli in favor of Frank Gore or a second kicker in my fantasy Superbowl today. Not sure how much he’ll play.
You made the championship with Eli??
Weird league with no transactions, so attrition changes teams dramatically over the season. Eli & Bortles were my only two healthy QBs all year and I was very very lucky with the schedule. Lowest points against by a long shot.
One wild card spot can be any position, which 99% of the time means two QBs, but I’m honestly thinking Cairo Santos or Jason Myers have a good shot of outscoring Eli today.