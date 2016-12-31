Giants’ Sterling Shepard Showing Serious Promise

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Sterling Shepard is developing at an encouraging pace and has contributed to the team's success much more than what the stat sheet will show.
Playing strictly out of the slot hinders a wide receiver's ability to gain a large chunk of yardage on one play, but Shepard has been a reliable target for quarterback Eli Manning. He's also developing in important areas other than just catching the ball.
"He's been highly productive for us. We haven't played as well as we like to as an offense," said head coach Ben McAdoo on Friday. "We've been inconsistent in spots, but I think he stepped it up."
Shepard has trusted himself into the role of the WR2 on the depth chart behind star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The rookie has made crucial plays for the Giants offense that may not show up on the stat sheet.
One of Shepard's most positive attributes coming out of the draft was his ability to run clean routes. McAdoo said on Friday that his development in that area, as well as others, has impressed the team the most.
"He's going to continue to get better. He's a work in progress like a lot of young players," said Mcadoo. "It'll be encouraging to see him grow here over the next phase of the season."
The Oklahoma product has 62 receptions for 653 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. All of those are good for second on the team behind Beckham Jr. and has shown serious promise.
Shepard looks as if he could turn out to be one of the NFL's top slot receivers as he progresses throughout his career. His contributions have turned him into a solid target for Manning when the Giants need one most.
The most recent example came in the Giants thrilling 10-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 when Shepard converted a fourth-down pass in the third quarter, attempting to jump start the offense that had been stalled.
His biggest fourth-down reception might have come against the Cincinnati Bengals when he caught a three-yard touchdown pass to give the Giants a fourth quarter lead.
Looking at Shepard's stats won't blow anyone away but anyone watching the games can say that he is a huge part of the offense and will be for the foreseeable future.
Looks like I should be placing this here instead of with the last story. So I just want to say: HAPPY NEW YEAR to EVERYONE. My New Years wish is for the Giants to get out of the Redskins game WITHOUT any injuries and then Kick A** in the playoffs!!!!
Speaking of young college talent entering the draft this year….Calvin Cook running back from Florida State University sure looks pretty good. 5’11, 213 lbs, Ran for 1765 yards. A single season rushing record for him and broke the 4,000 yards rushing mark for his 3 year college career. A pretty good pass catcher too!
I guess if Jenkins doesn’t play, then Wade takes his place as “next man up” and splits time with Apple?
WOW…just head the 49′ers are expected to fire BOTH their GM Trent Blaake AND their Head Coach…Chip Kelly.
Hummmmmmmm…so could Woody Johnson of the Jets hire Chip Kelly????
Mellow….just asking, would you ever trade several picks with the Pats for Jimmy G?