Giants’ Jason Pierre-Paul, Nat Berhe Out Vs. Redskins

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.
Pierre-Paul being ruled out is not a surprise as he is out for at least a few more weeks due to core muscle surgery. The Giants are hoping to get him in the NFC Championship game should they get that far.
Berhe's 2016 season has been plagued by multiple concussions and he has been a limited participant in practice for weeks now. He's still in the concussion protocol and can't return until he is cleared.
Tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder), linebacker B.J. Goodson (concussion), cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins (back) and Coty Sensabaugh (ankle) are all questionable against the Redskins.
Jenkins missed Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a back injury but said the pain has subsided and he feels he is ready to return. How much the Giants use him is a different question.
For the Redskins, safety Su'a Cravens (upper arm) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion) have already been ruled out for the Week 17 matchup.
