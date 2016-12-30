Giants’ Jason Pierre-Paul, Nat Berhe Out Vs. Redskins

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.
Pierre-Paul being ruled out is not a surprise as he is out for at least a few more weeks due to core muscle surgery. The Giants are hoping to get him in the NFC Championship game should they get that far.
Berhe's 2016 season has been plagued by multiple concussions and he has been a limited participant in practice for weeks now. He's still in the concussion protocol and can't return until he is cleared.
Tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder), linebacker B.J. Goodson (concussion), cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins (back) and Coty Sensabaugh (ankle) are all questionable against the Redskins.
Jenkins missed Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a back injury but said the pain has subsided and he feels he is ready to return. How much the Giants use him is a different question.
For the Redskins, safety Su'a Cravens (upper arm) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion) have already been ruled out for the Week 17 matchup.
Also…
Tags: Football, Jason Pierre-Paul, Nat Berhe, New York, New York Giants, NFL
As for the draft, I’d love our pick to be one of Mitch Trubisky (a developmental project because his footwork is iffy but the talent level is off the charts and two years behind Eli would have him ready to be a franchise quarterback…his arm is fabulous), Christian McCaffery (the kind of all-around back who could transform this offense and plays bigger than his 200 pounds), D’onta Foreman (a big back with speed), Juju Smith-Shuster(?) the big receiver from USC who I think is going to be really good in the NFL, Ryan Ramcyzk (Wisconsin coaches say he will be an All-Pro offensive tackle with a few years of experience). Quenton Nelson the Notre Dame guard, Solomon Thomas, Takkarist McKinley, Tim Williams, Zach Cunningham, Racon(?) McMillan, and this kid Biegel from Wisconsin.
Those are in one case the quarterback of the future, in two cases the running back who can really help get our run game going, in one case a kid I think will be a superb offensive tackle, the perfect “big” wide receiver to be our #3 receiver as we ease out Cruz, the best guard I’ve seen in some years in college, three edge players who are tremendously disruptive, and three linebackers who are both terrific against the run but can play in space, and probably can get to the quarterback if asked to do so.
Trubisky may very well go off as the #1 selection … certainly top-5-ish. We’d have to sell the farm to get anywhere near him. JuJu and Ramcyzk probably don’t make it out of the top half of round 1. The highest we’d be is something like 22 …23 … so getting either would take a trade. The draft value chart says that trade would have to be our 1 and 2 to move up to 15th.
I hear scouts are really mixed on Trubitsky because some say he needs at least a year to better his fundamentals (footwork particularly) and he’d be better off staying at North Carolina. But having seen him play three times I’m of the opinion that he is by a large margin the best quarterback in this draft (and better in the future than those who were NFL rookies this season). Probably a few scouts will agree and he’ll go high, but you never know. If he dropped past #15 we should take a run at him.
I might give up our second pick to get Ramcyzk, though not JuJu (there are enough quality receivers to be had in later rounds). According to two scouts I know he is ticketed for stardom, and the Wisconsin coaches can’t say enough about him. He would start at right tackle immediately and make a big difference in the quality of our O-line.
The most realistic options if Reese won’t trade up are McCaffrey, Foreman, Nelson, McKinley and Biegel. The latter two, in particular, may be really good defensive picks. I’m guessing someone takes a chance on McCaffrey before he slides to us. Nelson would be an intriguing pick. Every time I saw Notre Dame play he really stood out and he would start immediately at RG and almost guarantee that we could run the ball between the tackles with he, Richburg and Pugh blocking.
the plan for QB may just have to be ride Eli into the ground, however long that takes, accept a sub-4 win season at some point, draft a can’t miss candidate
It looks like the Bills are going to dump Tyrod Taylor. This is an odd situation mainly because Tyrod has an injury clause in his contract that guarantees him a boatload of cash if he flunks the physical in March 2017. He’s currently benched with a groin injury. The Bills are crapping themselves at the prospect of paying a guy they don’t want $30,000,000.
No one is confusing Tyrod with any of the top tier QBs. However he’s still decent. He’s average and he has an upside. Now I’m not saying he replaces Eli … not now … not next year either. But if the bottom falls out … if Eli really is at the end of the line … then Tyrod would be a great option while we searched for someone better. He wouldn’t kill us. He might not win games, but he wouldn’t blow them either.
I don’t know what would have to happen, but I’d look into it.
Well, IMO Eli is not done, and Taylor is no one’s answer. You just cannot win in the NFL with a “slightly better than average” quarterback. Ask the Texans, or Denver, or Minnesota. Or Buffalo for that matter.
We either have to fish for a buried gem in the draft, trade way up to pick a guy we love while hollowing out the rest of our draft that year, or hope that the next time someone like Luck comes along he won’t be so dumb as to sign an extension with a lousy franchise and will want to come to the Giants and their great organization after he gets franchised for a year. That or get really bad for a few years and get into the top half of the draft so trading up won’t be quite so expensive.
Man you guys have correctly exposed a lot of evil truths about college football, their programs and the risk that the student athlete takes while the institution makes a boat load of money. Butt is an excellent example of a very gifted young stud athlete who will loose millions. So glad that you guys are exposing the “hidden” dark side of college sports with the raw facts that most people are completely clueless about.
Thumbs up to all of you guys!!!