Giants’ Jason Pierre-Paul, Nat Berhe Out Vs. Redskins

New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.
Pierre-Paul being ruled out is not a surprise as he is out for at least a few more weeks due to core muscle surgery. The Giants are hoping to get him in the NFC Championship game should they get that far.
Berhe's 2016 season has been plagued by multiple concussions and he has been a limited participant in practice for weeks now. He's still in the concussion protocol and can't return until he is cleared.
Tight end Jerell Adams (shoulder), linebacker B.J. Goodson (concussion), cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins (back) and Coty Sensabaugh (ankle) are all questionable against the Redskins.
Jenkins missed Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a back injury but said the pain has subsided and he feels he is ready to return. How much the Giants use him is a different question.
For the Redskins, safety Su'a Cravens (upper arm) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion) have already been ruled out for the Week 17 matchup.
Also…
Glad to see Cravens out. He had the game-ending pick in the first game
Just want to see us come out of this game unscathed and at close to full strength for first round game. Yes, there is great parity across the league, but I’m happy for the team and the fans to have a successful year like this. Playing meaningful football this late in the year has been a rare treat lately.
On another note, I hope fans on here are watching the bowl games. I’m getting a look at some players I haven’t seen in a while or have never seen before. Just caught the DE Derek Barnett from Tennessee. Man he’s pretty good. 33 career sacks. I’m excited to see the DE Walker from Florida St. again against Michigan. Another high volume producer. I’m focusing on OL, TE, WR, DE, LB, S.
Pumped to hear your scouting reports coach. I rely more on you and 55 and others here for that stuff than the talking heads. It’s too much to keep up with all of them and their crazy suits.
Dirt brought up a great point before. I am pretty tired of people ( not necessarily on here more the media and common fans, not us elite fans) comparing this season to 2007 or 2011. Completely different teams and individual players, including Eli.
Our best player Odell is targeted by all the refs and every dirty defensive player in the league. He is the most passionate guy on our team and cares a ton. He won’t miss a beat if we sit him down this week. Plax and Manningham were different players with different attitudes. In this situation they could stand to play.
I’m not going to go through every one because you get the idea, but there is absolutely NO reason Jackrabbit should be playing this weekend. I just don’t get it.
D4d speedy recovery my man. Thankful that you are still with us.
In another Bowl takeaway, Jordan Willis of Kansas State outplayed Myles Garrett by a large margin yesterday. I still think Garrett goes early but #1 pick? I don’t see it.