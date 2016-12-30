Giants’ Ben McAdoo: Eli Manning’s One ‘Hell of a Quarterback’

Entering the playoffs after Week 17, the New York Giants will need to rely on their veteran quarterback in Eli Manning to lead the charge to Super Bowl LI. Head coach Ben McAdoo likes his chances with Manning under center.
Manning's inconsistent play has brought questions regarding how much juice the 13-year veteran has left. McAdoo has no concerns about his quarterback's play and actually believes Manning is stronger than he was in.
"His arm strength is better than it was when I got here. Those questions don’t make a whole lot of sense to me, other than age," said McAdoo in Giants.com's The McAdoo Report. "With that being said, he’s a hell of a quarterback."
Manning has had his share of troubling performances this season. He has thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in seven of his 15 games this season and has recorded a QB rating of less than 90 in eight games.
Stats can be construed every which way to prove a point. But there are things beyond the numbers that should be seen, like Manning's pocket awareness and his ability to avoid sacks.
"Eli has great command of the offense and he’s moving as well in the pocket as he has since I’ve been here," said McAdoo.. "Every time he hits the field, we have a chance with him. I’m excited to take this next step.”
The Giants wrap up their regular season with a trip to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Redskins. McAdoo said the starters will play and he sees this as an opportunity to get the offense moving in the right direction heading into the playoffs.
"The last few weeks, we feel that we’re making strides. We’re taking steps in the right direction," said McAdoo. "We just need to keep throwing effort at it, keep working at it, and we feel it’s going to come.”
BennieMac might need glasses for Christmas if he thinks Eli’s arm is stronger than when he got here.
If we don’t sign Hank, I want someone like Bennie Logan. Our defense next year must progress, not take any steps back. Our division rivals have big OL, must keep same size DL or bigger/stronger. I actually like Sensabaugh as our slot guy with Wade. Can never hurt to upgrade the position but they have been solid as of late. If Thompson comes back healthy next year, Adams and Hall would be more than adequate as backups/ 3 safety look. Keep DRC and JPP and we’re sitting pretty. Add an athletic LB or two in the draft to cover the Reed’s of the NFL and we’re nightmare scary good.
Well, the scouts who didn’t know about him before now know all about Solomon Thomas. I’m not sure he’ll come out though. He’s a smart kid who I suspect wants his Stanford degree.
And, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Mitch Trubitsky is the best quarterback in the NCAA. He could use another year of experience but if he declares he should be the first QB taken.