Giants’ Ben McAdoo: Eli Manning’s One ‘Hell of a Quarterback’

Entering the playoffs after Week 17, the New York Giants will need to rely on their veteran quarterback in Eli Manning to lead the charge to Super Bowl LI. Head coach Ben McAdoo likes his chances with Manning under center.
Manning's inconsistent play has brought questions regarding how much juice the 13-year veteran has left. McAdoo has no concerns about his quarterback's play and actually believes Manning is stronger than he was in.
"His arm strength is better than it was when I got here. Those questions don’t make a whole lot of sense to me, other than age," said McAdoo in Giants.com's The McAdoo Report. "With that being said, he’s a hell of a quarterback."
Manning has had his share of troubling performances this season. He has thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in seven of his 15 games this season and has recorded a QB rating of less than 90 in eight games.
Stats can be construed every which way to prove a point. But there are things beyond the numbers that should be seen, like Manning's pocket awareness and his ability to avoid sacks.
"Eli has great command of the offense and he’s moving as well in the pocket as he has since I’ve been here," said McAdoo.. "Every time he hits the field, we have a chance with him. I’m excited to take this next step.”
The Giants wrap up their regular season with a trip to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Redskins. McAdoo said the starters will play and he sees this as an opportunity to get the offense moving in the right direction heading into the playoffs.
"The last few weeks, we feel that we’re making strides. We’re taking steps in the right direction," said McAdoo. "We just need to keep throwing effort at it, keep working at it, and we feel it’s going to come.”
Also…
In other news …
“Arkansas senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended from the Belk Bowl after Charlotte Police cited him for shoplifting.”
https://www.seccountry.com/arkansas/arkansas-jeremy-sprinkle-suspended-alleged-shoplifting-attempt
He was projected to be drafted in and around the 4th round. It will be interesting to see how much money this idiot has blown. I love it when one of these guys goes off the rails and trashes their career right at the end.
Shoplifting… FROM BELK. After they gave him a 450 dollar gift card, I think.
Incredible huh? And it’s the Belk Bowl too … I love this sort of thing.
This is the 8th double digit win in the last 20 years. This is already a good year. Let’s go make it special!
Chugging jfunk’s Kool-Aid as we speak!
I’m with Dirt. This season has already been a success as fa as I’m concerned. Anything else is just extra at this point. If we win a playoff game I’ll be over the moon. If we get to knock Dallas out I’ll be orgasmic. If we get to go 3-0 against Brady… well, that might be too much for my poor heart.
I’m with you … this was an awesome season. After the last 3 years of that pontificating blowhard Coughlin this is a breath of fresh air.
no disagreement here, but now that we are here let’s think about making something of it
any season that ends short of a championship by definition ends on a sour note
let’s push that off as far as possible
Well I’m ready to make my first round selection … so …. with the 20-something-th selection the New York Football Giants take Takkarist McKinley, Edge/OLB from UCLA. 6-2 258.
you funny Krow. you know JR is allergic to linebackers before Rd 4
He’d be an excellent choice if we want an edge rusher coming from the WILL position who can disrupt offenses. He isn’t a great run defender (he was abused in that area by Stanford and USC) but he seems to me like a better version of Floyd, so if we go defense-first in the draft to improve the best part of the team already then I’d be very happy with him as the pick. (That’s assuming Tim Williams doesn’t fall much past the middle of the first round…he would be my top choice in the draft for the Giants).
If we go offense-first then I think Christian McCaffery or Ryan Ramczyk(?) or Dont’a Freeman look like really good picks to me. Two of the three are running backs who would rev up our running game. Ramczyk is a guy who I’m told the Wisconsin coaches (who definitely know all about offensive linemen) think can be an All-Pro tackle within three years in the NFL.
Glad to see conventional wisdom arriving at the conclusion that it has already been a good season and we’re playing with house money. This team is exactly where I thought it would be before camp opened: in the playoffs after fighting to win the Division title but finishing second to Dallas. And mark my words: we will be a championship contender in 2017 if we have even a “pretty good” off-season. There will probably never be another one like we just had, but acquiring a FA offensive lineman, signing JPP and Hankins (definitely the first, probably the second), bringing back Johnson, and then having a pretty good draft should be enough to get us into the company of the top 4-5 teams in the NFL.
The arrow is up. Enjoy it.
and repeating this year’s health success
never underestimate the value of playing with the lion’s share of your starters all season
No doubt about that. But The Coughlin Curse is over (soon to settle in Jacksonville?). I’m hopeful that the Football Gods owe us a few years of relative health after what they’ve handed us for the previous decade.
Someone posted this on Twitter earleir in response to a Jordan Raanan tweet:
26 times a team has entered the playoffs on a 2 gm losing streak: those tms in first playoff game are 19-7
Dear D4D…
I wanted to write you the other day, but I just had a corrective surgery on my JPP looking right hand. I read the story about your hit and run. I’m hoping a security camera somewhere recorded the truck being on that street, recorded the event or hopefully if someone who saw what happened to you, then they will “do the right thing” and properly come forward to the police.
I’m wishing you the very best with your future road to full recovery. I myself am a cancer survivor. Physically I am no longer the same as I once was. But if you can manage to find a quality rehab/treatment center after you are discharged from the hospital and stick to their program you’ll make a very good recovery from this. You have a wonderful woman and young son in your life. I will say a prayer for you and hope you will comment here a lot.
Personally, I am pulling for a miracle run
we haven’t been in the playoffs since 2011; were completely uncompetitive for the 3 years preceding this
Next year we may or may not have JPP, Hankins and/or DRC
Eli has had a down year and will be older still
The o-line has been putrid this year; who knows if it gets better next
JR has whiffed as a GM far more than he has hit, even though his last hit looks like a big time grand slam
And we were finally healthy this year even if we have lost Thompson, Vareen and most likely JPP for the season
The point is, the Eli window is closing, lots went right this year, and making the playoffs is always dicey, especially when the bulk of your W’s are 1 score or less
so we are here this year, let’s capitalize
I think every Giants fan is hoping for a miracle run. It’s just that miracles don’t often occur. But wouldn’t it be great if Mac and Eli were playing possum all season and there’s an entirely new and creative offense that shows the weekend after this one? Or that Larry Donnell’s perfect imitation of a player who should already be packing groceries turns out to be a sham and he comes back and makes 6-7 catches in soft spots in the zone the first game of the playoffs and makes the safeties move up to contend with him, allowing OBJ to go crazy and the offense to average all of 24 points through the playoffs. Get 24 each game and I’ll take my chances with this defense.
24 would have won us every playoff game after 1993 except Super Bowl XXXV and the Ron Winters game.
In other words, we don’t need a miracle. We need our #3 scoring defense to do its thing and the offense to not turn the ball over.
Christian McCaffery looks pretty smart today. The yeas… not so much
Who are the yeas?
The “you should play a meaningless game” crowd haha
The thing that is still confusing me is this: we have been seeing a two-deep defense all season, combined with doubling OBJ and throwing a zone across the field to give Eli very small areas into which to throw the ball, and doing nothing much about it.
You can counter that with any of the following: run the ball down the defense’s throat all day and every once in a while hit them with a play-action pass; throw the ball to the tight ends and make the safeties come up to help cover them; and use running backs as targets out of the backfield which makes a defense pay for playing safeties deep and dropping all the linebackers into zone coverage. Well, obviously until recently we haven’t been able to run the ball (Pugh’s return seems to be helping here). Obviously, our tight ends have not done enough, and Donnell, who is the best receiver of the group has been a bitter disappointment. So why haven’t we tried to use much more of the running backs as receivers? Both Jennings and Perkins are fully capable of playing those roles. I hope if we find we cannot run consistently that we will go to a lot of short passes to the backs (much like what the Patriots did with Vereen against the Seahawks in the Super Bowl when they couldn’t run the ball and the pressure was getting ramped up on Brady). We haven’t seen nearly enough of that this season.
Our screen game has never been good, part of that is we have fun size WR’s. I want Brandon Marshall or someone his size. TE I want a tough guy but we may have that in Johnson. OL needs a big Conklin/Scherff guy too. The 07 team had those mean mug you types. OBJ needs those guys that will back him up.