Giants’ Ben McAdoo: Eli Manning’s One ‘Hell of a Quarterback’

Entering the playoffs after Week 17, the New York Giants will need to rely on their veteran quarterback in Eli Manning to lead the charge to Super Bowl LI. Head coach Ben McAdoo likes his chances with Manning under center.
Manning's inconsistent play has brought questions regarding how much juice the 13-year veteran has left. McAdoo has no concerns about his quarterback's play and actually believes Manning is stronger than he was in.
"His arm strength is better than it was when I got here. Those questions don’t make a whole lot of sense to me, other than age," said McAdoo in Giants.com's The McAdoo Report. "With that being said, he’s a hell of a quarterback."
Manning has had his share of troubling performances this season. He has thrown one or fewer touchdown passes in seven of his 15 games this season and has recorded a QB rating of less than 90 in eight games.
Stats can be construed every which way to prove a point. But there are things beyond the numbers that should be seen, like Manning's pocket awareness and his ability to avoid sacks.
"Eli has great command of the offense and he’s moving as well in the pocket as he has since I’ve been here," said McAdoo.. "Every time he hits the field, we have a chance with him. I’m excited to take this next step.”
The Giants wrap up their regular season with a trip to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Redskins. McAdoo said the starters will play and he sees this as an opportunity to get the offense moving in the right direction heading into the playoffs.
"The last few weeks, we feel that we’re making strides. We’re taking steps in the right direction," said McAdoo. "We just need to keep throwing effort at it, keep working at it, and we feel it’s going to come.”
Also…
This is the 8th double digit win in the last 20 years. This is already a good year. Let’s go make it special!
Chugging jfunk’s Kool-Aid as we speak!
I’m with Dirt. This season has already been a success as fa as I’m concerned. Anything else is just extra at this point. If we win a playoff game I’ll be over the moon. If we get to knock Dallas out I’ll be orgasmic. If we get to go 3-0 against Brady… well, that might be too much for my poor heart.
I’m with you … this was an awesome season. After the last 3 years of that pontificating blowhard Coughlin this is a breath of fresh air.
no disagreement here, but now that we are here let’s think about making something of it
any season that ends short of a championship by definition ends on a sour note
let’s push that off as far as possible
Well I’m ready to make my first round selection … so …. with the 20-something-th selection the New York Football Giants take Takkarist McKinley, Edge/OLB from UCLA. 6-2 258.
you funny Krow. you know JR is allergic to linebackers before Rd 4
Glad to see conventional wisdom arriving at the conclusion that it has already been a good season and we’re playing with house money. This team is exactly where I thought it would be before camp opened: in the playoffs after fighting to win the Division title but finishing second to Dallas. And mark my words: we will be a championship contender in 2017 if we have even a “pretty good” off-season. There will probably never be another one like we just had, but acquiring a FA offensive lineman, signing JPP and Hankins (definitely the first, probably the second), bringing back Johnson, and then having a pretty good draft should be enough to get us into the company of the top 4-5 teams in the NFL.
The arrow is up. Enjoy it.