Giants’ Steve Spagnuolo: ‘We are not Nearly Where We Want to Be’

The New York Giants have ridden their strong defense to a 10-5 record and the fifth seed in the NFC playoff race. Even with that, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo wants to see more from his unit.
The Giants are 11th in total defense among all teams in the NFL and have proved they have made a serious turnaround from their historically bad 2015 season. Spagnuolo wants more.
"There are some ups and downs and there is some work to do," said Spagnuolo. "We are not nearly where we want to be, in my opinion. All I can go off is the last game."
Big Blue has done it against the pass and against the run this season. One of the reasons is because of second-year safety Landon Collins and the leap that he has made from his rookie season.
Collins has been a staple in the secondary, playing almost every snap this season. He said his goal is to be like Lawrence Taylor and Spagnuolo is encouraged that he sets the bar that high.
"That is good insight. I would not have known that if you had not told me," said Spagnuolo of Collins. "I am glad that that is his goal. I am glad that his aspirations are to be better than what he is."
The Giants will have a tough test on Sunday going against the Washington Redskins and their potent offense but it will be a good test for them heading into the playoffs.
Tags: Football, Landon Collins, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Steve Spagnuolo
Love the LT comment!
Best wishes to Danny in his recoveries. I too have had my own scary accident. Completely took out a wooden telephone pole at 85mph, Nissan Altima was totally wrecked but fortunately my passenger and I were for the most part unscathed. I know FF55 when he says life is not to be taken for granted, he means it.
Just now from my BleacherReport app, Jackrabbit expects to play vs Wash. Man it looks like we’re full go. I love that our team wants revenge and to end Skins season. Ample enough payback for the win we gave them. I just trust and hope Mac doesn’t take starters too far, at least the most prominent guys. OV, Snacks, Hank, Casillas, Collins, JJ and Eli Apple should only go until halftime. This is pretty much whole defense and these guys carried us all year. The only guy in this group that have been to the postseason is Casillas.
On the other side, only Eli has much experience. OBJ I know wants to play all the time but last week vs the Eagles in 4th quarter he was visibly gassed. I would sit him and Cruz too for a bit. Maybe with that taste of the playoffs comes renewed vigor, but safer to lose a meaningless game and regroup for first matchup. Maybe Odell gets his stats, gets a win and takes immense satisfaction KO Norman and skins.
Please Santa … it’s still not too late to get Spags a real linebacker.
Perfect LB would be Collins -esque. His tackling ability in an LT size body and both their tenacity. #MakeGiantsLBGreatAgain.
Meantime we have Ishaq Williams I would like to get see some reps vs Redskins.