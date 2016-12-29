Giants’ Ben McAdoo Stresses Importance of Taking Care of ‘The Duke’

The New York Giants are playing meaningful football in the month of December for the first time since they won the NFC East in the 2011 season. Head coach Ben McAdoo stressed how important it is to protect "The Duke" this time of year.
For those who don't know, "The Duke" is a nickname for the football and is nicknamed after Wellington Mara, the beloved Giants owner who started as a ball boy for the team in 1925 until his death in 2005. Mara's oldest son, John, is the president and CEO of the Giants.
McAdoo stressed that "The Duke" must be taken care of this time of the year, especially when entering the playoffs. Taking care of the ball is one way to help the offense progress forward.
"We want to take steps as an offense," said McAdoo on Wednesday. "Finish throws, make good decisions, and take care of the football. The Duke’s like a bar of gold this time of year, and we need to take care of the ball, that’s the most important thing."
The Giants are tied for the committing the third-most turnovers in the NFL. Their 27 total turnovers have given the Giants a -5 turnover differential, which is good for 24th in the NFL.
Giants quarterback Eli Manning has 16 interceptions and four lost fumbles on the year. His 16 interceptions are the most he has thrown in a season since 2013, after throwing 14 in both 2014 and 2015.
Big Blue will have a chance to take steps as an offense on Sunday when they take on the Washington Redskins. McAdoo is ready for two hungry teams to go out it at FedEx Field.
"We have a division challenge this week. They're a good football team," said McAdoo. "They're going to be hungry, we're hungry. It'll be a heck of a ballgame."
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
The two players who need to have the message about The Duke drummed into their heads are Eli and Harris. Both have made sloppy decisions all year. Time to cut that stuff out.
Danny-
Let me get this straight, you got run over by a dump truck less than a month ago and you’re still alive? Not only that but you’re able to write and communicate with us coherently? You’re a f-u.c.k-i.n.-g miracle dude. Remember that during the rehab which is going to be long and grueling. God bless you man. So sorry for your pain. But glad you’re still here. Hang in there man. You’re a fighter my dude.