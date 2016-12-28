Giants CB Janoris Jenkins (back) Limited at Practice

The New York Giants returned to practice on Wednesday after a few days off as they prepare to wrap up their regular season against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Among those on the injury report, cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) was listed as limited.
Jenkins suffered a back injury in the Giants' Week 15 win against the Detroit Lions and tried to return in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles but head coach Ben McAdoo decided against it after seeing his pregame warmups.
The starters will play on Sunday, despite already having a playoff spot and McAdoo said Wednesday that if players are cleared to play, then they will play. That includes the Giants top cornerback.
Tight end Will Tye (illness), rookie linebacker B.J. Goodson (concussion) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) were all limited along with Jenkins on Wednesday. Goodson and Berhe continue to be in the league's protocol.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) did not practice on Wednesday and despite contrary reports, his return date is likely the NFC Championship game if the Giants are to get that far.
For the Redskins, defensive lineman Chris Baker (ankle), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion), safety S'ua Cravens (upper arm) and safety Donte Whitner (quadricep) did not practice on Wednesday.
