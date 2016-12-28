Giants CB Janoris Jenkins (back) Limited at Practice

The New York Giants returned to practice on Wednesday after a few days off as they prepare to wrap up their regular season against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Among those on the injury report, cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) was listed as limited.
Jenkins suffered a back injury in the Giants' Week 15 win against the Detroit Lions and tried to return in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles but head coach Ben McAdoo decided against it after seeing his pregame warmups.
The starters will play on Sunday, despite already having a playoff spot and McAdoo said Wednesday that if players are cleared to play, then they will play. That includes the Giants top cornerback.
Tight end Will Tye (illness), rookie linebacker B.J. Goodson (concussion) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) were all limited along with Jenkins on Wednesday. Goodson and Berhe continue to be in the league's protocol.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) did not practice on Wednesday and despite contrary reports, his return date is likely the NFC Championship game if the Giants are to get that far.
For the Redskins, defensive lineman Chris Baker (ankle), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion), safety S'ua Cravens (upper arm) and safety Donte Whitner (quadricep) did not practice on Wednesday.
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
What a wild month this has been.
I definitely expected us to lose to the eagles (in their house), but the defensive battles against Dallas and the lions were amazing. I missed the Steelers game unfortunately.
I know we frown upon sharing too many personal stories here; but I haven’t been around (I’ve never been a big poster, but I read the comments every day) because I nearly lost my life on December 2nd, in a motorcycle accident, in Los Angeles.
Definitely the scariest, hardest thing I’ve ever been through, and I’ll be in recovery/rehab until early summer. Physically, it’s a mountain of a challenge, but mentally, it’s even worse, as you have to relearn how to live, and I’m not very adept at being vulnerable or dependent.
I was run over by a cement truck, which actually drove away, and we are still looking for the driver/vehicle. I was driving my new (2015) Harley. It was at a very busy intersection in Hollywood, which makes me think that we’lol eventually find him.
Jesus man, glad you are able to talk about it. That’s terrible. I think this place has been a bit therapeutic for many over the years. Best wishes in your recovery!
Good grief … get well dude. Best wishes.
Thanks guys. They say 90 percent of a full recovery, so relatively speaking, I’m very lucky.
Got home in time for my son’s first Christmas too, so I can’t really complain.
Part of the reason I wanted to tell you guys this story, is because since I’m a New Yorker originally (of course), and my whole family is from there (they all flew out for 3 weeks to be with me in the hospital)-
One of my closest friends wrote to the NY Giants, and told them my story and that I’d been a fan my entire life.
The Giants sent me a care package (directly to my house) with a hat, a shirt, some cards, and a signed Eli Manning poster.
There was a hand written card in there wishing me well and thanking me for being a fan “from the New York Giants”.
It was a pretty classy move by them, and really makes me proud to be a fan of this team.
Thought you guys might enjoy that.
Furthermore, now that my head trauma is under control and I’m able to read computer screens again; I’m back on this site (this past week, including the eagles game day thread), and our little bar/community has been giving me a lift, and helping pass the time.
So, thanks to all of the regular posters- you may think some of your posts and arguments are stupid, but sometimes they are the perfect medicine to distract and pass the time.
Everyone should bookmark this for the next couple of days:
https://twitter.com/nflresearch/status/814312898319134720
DannyD don’t ever worry about personal stories, most of us regulars have shared one or two. Glad to see your getting better. Hats off to Dirt and Nosh for making it rain with good balanced posts lately…..
Danny, what an awful story made better by the fact that it sounds like you’ll recover most of what you were and you have a one-year old son who you WILL now see grow up. These close calls can really focus us on how precious this life really is and how much we tend to take things for granted. I’ve said this before, but it bears repeating: for whatever reason I have been blessed with the understanding that the odds against any of us having been born is trillions-to-one so we have each won the Universal Lottery and should count ourselves incredibly lucky to have been given the greatest gift of all. That should not only allow you perspective on a daily basis but also cause each of us to awaken each morning eternally grateful. I’ve kept that in mind since I was very young, and it has certainly been a leading cause of my absolutely wonderful life. All of you younger guys should absorb that little bit of wisdom and use it to open your lives to all the daily joys and pleasures that are there for the taking if you don’t let the small frustrations and failures get in your way.
Read the above again. It’s worth more than years of comments I’ve made about the Giants. It’s also one of the reasons that I manage to find pleasures even in seasons like we had in 2012-2015.
Get well soon and never worry about adding personal stuff. This place IS a community and communities are made of the people in them. Knowing a bit about everyone certainly doesn’t hurt, and when someone needs support it will always be granted happily.
Danny4danger , I was sorry to hear about your accident but it sounds like you are headed for recovery . I hope all goes well and that you get to enjoy your son . Theres nothing like a child to change your whole philosophy on life . Just ask Kujo !
As far as this game goes , I would like to see the following
Play Eli until , as someone already said , the game is out of reach either way . Sit Jennings and use Perkins A LOT , again as someone said 20 plus times . Third
Thanks for the kind words.
FF55, I definitely understand that perspective now. I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to go back to how I lived before, knowing now how fragile life is, and how quickly everything can be taken away. I thought for sure I was dead, and it’s given me a new perspective of how wonderful my life is.
Perhaps it’s a bit too personal to share, but if anyone is interested- the local news actually picked up the story, as it went viral (on social media) while we were looking for the driver of the truck. Here’s the news video:
http://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/Motorcyclist-Seriously-Injured-in-Hit-And-Run-Crash—405384805.html
To clarify: my name isn’t Danny (Danny Danger is what my high school football coach called me because I liked to just drop my head and hit people).
I’m also not a “music producer”; I produce music videos, documentaries and commercials, but the news was lazy and just googling my name for basic info for the story. It’s helped raise awareness though, and we had 10 witnesses come forward.
Back to football:
I’m on the side of resting the starters.
Treat it like a preseason game. Get the offense some work (then pull them by halftime), don’t even play the injuries guys like snacks and Jackrabbit.
Snacks, Jackrabbit, Vernon and DRC should be sitting this one out, as should any player with an injury. The offensive starters should not play more than a half if they have any success in the first half (if not they have to keep playing to try and find a balanced offense), and I’m not sure I’d play Odell even that long. If I recall correctly the Redskins’ safeties were definitely head-hunting on him the last time we played them. Without him in the playoffs we’re absolutely dead.
I understand wanting to keep everyone in football rhythm, but carrying it too far is a risk I wouldn’t take (I should note that I was fully in favor of playing everyone against the Patriots in 2007 and trying to win that game, but things were different then).
If Mac does insist on playing to win then we should still run the ball 65-70% of the time and use the tight ends as primary targets. We need to improve in both areas anyway.