Giants CB Janoris Jenkins (back) Limited at Practice

The New York Giants returned to practice on Wednesday after a few days off as they prepare to wrap up their regular season against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Among those on the injury report, cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) was listed as limited.
Jenkins suffered a back injury in the Giants' Week 15 win against the Detroit Lions and tried to return in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles but head coach Ben McAdoo decided against it after seeing his pregame warmups.
The starters will play on Sunday, despite already having a playoff spot and McAdoo said Wednesday that if players are cleared to play, then they will play. That includes the Giants top cornerback.
Tight end Will Tye (illness), rookie linebacker B.J. Goodson (concussion) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) were all limited along with Jenkins on Wednesday. Goodson and Berhe continue to be in the league's protocol.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) did not practice on Wednesday and despite contrary reports, his return date is likely the NFC Championship game if the Giants are to get that far.
For the Redskins, defensive lineman Chris Baker (ankle), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion), safety S'ua Cravens (upper arm) and safety Donte Whitner (quadricep) did not practice on Wednesday.
O.K….now THIS is a much better story to write about today. We talked the other one to death by now.
Ok just catching up. Been dragging the kids around Disney and now that I’ve got one @ssed out in the stroller and I’m enjoying a cold beer in peace, I’ll throw in my 2 cents.
Eli may or may not be hurt, although Nosh makes a very compelling case, I’d like to think the Giants would use this weeks meaningless game to give it a breather, so to speak. Although the thought of injury makes me feel better about some of the Eli unexplainable regression. Like for the short term future.
Know and others did a fine pro/con list of playing starters in WA. A big fan of the pro/con list myself so it was right in my wheelhouse. I’d lean towards the conservative approach of sitting those who need the rest. Play Eli for the streak, and prob for the half, and hope to God things look decent on offense. On the other hand, maybe not try anything too wild this week and put it on tape for our 1st rd opponent.
That being said, and I can only speak for myself here, but after the last 4 years of bad decisions and everything that goes into 6-10 seasons, I find myself second guessing the GiAnts almost by nature. Now we haven’t looked phenomenal very much, if at all, but I think Mac and co deserve the benefit of the doubt at this point of the season that they are making the correct calls on these kind of issues.
Kids awake now, peace out.
P.s so happy to look forward to Giants postseason game!
I don’t feel strongly enough about resting starters to make a big argument about it, but the one guy I absolutely would not dress is Beckham. He doesn’t need reps, and if god forbid he gets hurt we have zero chance of doing anything this post season. He’s simply too valuable to this team for him to suit up in a meaningless game. Dressing #13 is my one big disagreement with Macs strategy this weekend.
I am in total agreement and would also add any injury could impact 2017. Totally senseless.
I think you gave some pretty compelling reasons for Eli having an injury. I don’t fully subscribe, as I feel like he’s made some stick throws all year and is still completing the second most by percentage ever. But we will never know, which is your larger point.
I will ask this though: if he is injured, isn’t it gross negligence to play him more than for a handoff or two to keep the streak alive?
Yes it would be if Eli is hurt. And part of that blame has to go to Eli for never speaking up. I imagine Eli’s response to the question “how you feeling today” is, “I’m good coach” every single day he asks him. Just like the response to the question before the 2008, 50 mph wind playoff game “Is the wind a problem Eli?” was “No I’m fine coach.” At some point you wish he’d speak up a bit.
And I have zero problem if people don’t agree with the injury theory. And Krows joke about aliens didn’t even really bother me. It was Hunters “Great job being objective and taking a shot Krow” that t-i.c.ked me off. I hate that passive aggressive s-h-i.t.
My post about a possible Eli injury wasn’t directed at you Nosh. It was just a response to the growing discussion. Apologies if it came off that way.
Speaking of gross negligence, my most vociferous objection to Coughlin ever was the last game of that 2013 season where, already eliminated after a 0-6 start, Beatty went down and Eli was still in the game and got hurt with a backup tackle in. That was Mara’s original chance to fire that bum for playing with fire with the franchise, and he absolutely should have.
As a reminder, Eli’s 2014 offseason was impacted by surgery in April. Thanks, Saint Tom. Let’s not have a repeat, McAdoo.
Sh|t while I’m throwing logs on the Coughlin fire, I’ll point out that in to the leadup FF55′s proclaimed “greatest season by a quarterback ever” in 2011 that the players were locked out of team facilities and contact with coaches, forcing Eli to organize his own team practices and Kyle Langan to break news to the beat writers as to which high school they were at.
Ok ok kids, ONE more story before bed!
Does Coughlin deserve to be in the Hall of Fame with a 170-138 (.552) record, 8 playoff appearances, 8-6 playoff record and 2 Super Bowls?
Sh|t my bad, those were Mike Shanahan’s career stats.
Coughlin was 170-150 (.531) with 9 playoff appearances, 12-7 playoff record and 2 Super Bowls.
Coughlin did a better job selling himself than most coaches do. And once he won that 2nd SB, the media wouldn’t touch him. In fact most thought it was a mistake to fire him. I think he was a flawed coach who underachieved with some very good teams but also overachieved with some. Throw in his JAX stint and assistant coaching job under Parcells, and all the respect he gets around the league from other coaches……….Yeah he probably deserves to be in. Or put it this way, I wouldn’t greatly object to him getting in. But if there are tiers in the HOF, he’s on the lowest one.
I would hope that it is as simple as Eli playing hurt but there is way more to this equation than just bad play from the QB position. There is a huge combination of putrid oline play, pu$$ified offensive play calling, defenses playing 2 safeties over the top all game, no RBs, no TEs, and no weapon outside of Odell to force defenses to make changes.
There are some throws Eli misses but he honestly shouldn’t have to make 1 great throw in the midst of a ton of bad blocks to win the game. The opportunity to make great throws should be there all game and they just are not. Now when there is one opportunity to make a throw and he doesn’t, we assume he’s done. I don’t know what QB you could put on this team and expect anything different.
Play a pickup game of 5v5 basketball and take
LeBron James (Odell), Tony Parker (Eli) and 3 middle school kids
Vs
John Wall, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Dwight Howard
Who wins?
And when the LeBron team loses how do you blame Parker?
It might not be as dramatic but it’s pretty close.
I think next year if we can fix half of the issues it will be a different story. And a few will fix themselves, Shepard gets better with experience, maybe Perkins does the same and also same with Hart/Flowers.
As for Coughlin … I could list a few things I really hold against the old draft dodger … but on balance I’d say he’s definitely in the HOF. Hanging on as long as he did … that alone should do it … then add in two championships. He’s in.
sounds like Jenkins won’t, or at least shouldn’t, play Sunday
Not sure what is going on with Eli but something is up. I know it’s not all the supporting cast though. Plenty of QBs have played better with offensive lines just as bad if not worse than ours (including Eli himself once upon on a time).
I’m actually ok with playing the starters if McAdoo decides to. Call me paranoid but the last thing I want to see is us lay down for the Redskins, have them get into the playoffs, and eventually knock us off. Except for maybe Odell. You can sit him.
Green Bay IMO is one of the scariest teams in the NFC right now, because they could put up 40 points at any time (hopefully not against our def) and we’d have no chance of catching up.
If we beat the redskins they’re in, win or lose to Detroit. However if the redskins win and Detroit can manage to knock them off, it’d sure be nice having one of the more dangerous teams not make the playoffs.
That’s way too much thinking for our team management.
I agree with this. Plus the only way we’d play Washington again is if history was made and 5 hosted 6.
I don’t think you can play worrying about injury
We’ve had a pretty good year of health
If this is to be our year we will emerge from Washington physically unscathed.
The only player I would absolutely sit is Jenkins if his back demands it
I’d also give Bromley more snaps if Harrison’s knee is at all balky
It would be good for Wynn and Diggy to get more snaps
Offensively, I’d like to see Perkins get 20 carries and see what that looks like
I’d play Eli until either we get far ahead or behind
But if it’s a close one, Eli plays
Odel needs 86 yards to eclipse Randy Moss’s first 3 years and a relatively big day to surpass TY Hilton for most yards this year
He also needs 7 TDs to catch Moss!!