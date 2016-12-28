Giants CB Janoris Jenkins (back) Limited at Practice

The New York Giants returned to practice on Wednesday after a few days off as they prepare to wrap up their regular season against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Among those on the injury report, cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) was listed as limited.
Jenkins suffered a back injury in the Giants' Week 15 win against the Detroit Lions and tried to return in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles but head coach Ben McAdoo decided against it after seeing his pregame warmups.
The starters will play on Sunday, despite already having a playoff spot and McAdoo said Wednesday that if players are cleared to play, then they will play. That includes the Giants top cornerback.
Tight end Will Tye (illness), rookie linebacker B.J. Goodson (concussion) and safety Nat Berhe (concussion) were all limited along with Jenkins on Wednesday. Goodson and Berhe continue to be in the league's protocol.
Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (core muscle) did not practice on Wednesday and despite contrary reports, his return date is likely the NFC Championship game if the Giants are to get that far.
For the Redskins, defensive lineman Chris Baker (ankle), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion), safety S'ua Cravens (upper arm) and safety Donte Whitner (quadricep) did not practice on Wednesday.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL
O.K….now THIS is a much better story to write about today. We talked the other one to death by now.
Ok just catching up. Been dragging the kids around Disney and now that I’ve got one @ssed out in the stroller and I’m enjoying a cold beer in peace, I’ll throw in my 2 cents.
Eli may or may not be hurt, although Nosh makes a very compelling case, I’d like to think the Giants would use this weeks meaningless game to give it a breather, so to speak. Although the thought of injury makes me feel better about some of the Eli unexplainable regression. Like for the short term future.
Know and others did a fine pro/con list of playing starters in WA. A big fan of the pro/con list myself so it was right in my wheelhouse. I’d lean towards the conservative approach of sitting those who need the rest. Play Eli for the streak, and prob for the half, and hope to God things look decent on offense. On the other hand, maybe not try anything too wild this week and put it on tape for our 1st rd opponent.
That being said, and I can only speak for myself here, but after the last 4 years of bad decisions and everything that goes into 6-10 seasons, I find myself second guessing the GiAnts almost by nature. Now we haven’t looked phenomenal very much, if at all, but I think Mac and co deserve the benefit of the doubt at this point of the season that they are making the correct calls on these kind of issues.
Kids awake now, peace out.
P.s so happy to look forward to Giants postseason game!
I don’t feel strongly enough about resting starters to make a big argument about it, but the one guy I absolutely would not dress is Beckham. He doesn’t need reps, and if god forbid he gets hurt we have zero chance of doing anything this post season. He’s simply too valuable to this team for him to suit up in a meaningless game. Dressing #13 is my one big disagreement with Macs strategy this weekend.
I am in total agreement and would also add any injury could impact 2017. Totally senseless.
I think you gave some pretty compelling reasons for Eli having an injury. I don’t fully subscribe, as I feel like he’s made some stick throws all year and is still completing the second most by percentage ever. But we will never know, which is your larger point.
I will ask this though: if he is injured, isn’t it gross negligence to play him more than for a handoff or two to keep the streak alive?