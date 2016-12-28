Giants’ Ben McAdoo Won’t Sit the Starters Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants end their regular season with a trip to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Despite already clinching a playoff spot, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said they won't be sitting the starters.
Wanting to get another win before they hit the road in the postseason, McAdoo is deciding to play all of the starters on Sunday. Their main focus remains on the Week 17 matchup with the Redskins.
"Yeah, we're going to play to win the ball game," McAdoo said on Wednesday. "We're going to play our players and go win the ball game. That's what we're focused on."
This is good news for quarterback Eli Manning's consecutive streak, which sits at 209 games. Manning's streak is the longest active streak in the NFL by a wide margin and will be safely intact on Sunday.
Many of the players, including Manning, expressed earlier in the week that they wanted to play against the Redskins. McAdoo said that had some influence in deciding to keep them on the field.
"They like to play games, games are fun, practices are work. Games are fun, that’s what we do for a living and it’s exciting," said McAdoo. "We have an opportunity to go play a division opponent."
The Giants have a chance to knock the Redskins out of the playoff race with a win, while improving their road record, which is something they need to do. As of now, thye will attempt to do so with the starters on the field.
