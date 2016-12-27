Giants’ Victor Cruz: ‘Very Important’ to End Season with a Win

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with an away game at FedEx Field against the Washington Redskins (8-6-1) and wide receiver Victor Cruz believes the Giants need to win on Sunday.
Momentum can carry teams far and the Giants are hoping to end their regular season with a win in order to build some steam heading into the postseason. Cruz thinks it will help give the Giants a mental edge in the playoffs.
"Very important. You want to have momentum. Obviously winning, mentally, gives you that momentum," said Cruz. "It makes you feel like you're ready to go into the postseason. We're excited about that opportunity and obviously beating Washington will start that off."
Despite the lack of stats, Cruz has been a steady contributor for the Giants offense. He is coming off of a game in Week 16 in which totaled the most receptions of his season catching eight passes for 84 yards.
His 84 receiving yards were the most since his season-high 91 in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Taking on the Redskins, the Giants have an opportunity to keep them out of the playoffs with a win, but Cruz isn't focused on the Redskins.
"That's not our concern. It's not about keeping them out of the playoffs or keeping them at bay or whatever the case may be," said Cruz.
Whether the Giants win or lose has no bearing on their playoff situation. They are locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and will take on whoever winds up in the fourth spot in the conference.
