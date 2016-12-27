Giants’ Victor Cruz: ‘Very Important’ to End Season with a Win

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with an away game at FedEx Field against the Washington Redskins (8-6-1) and wide receiver Victor Cruz believes the Giants need to win on Sunday.
Momentum can carry teams far and the Giants are hoping to end their regular season with a win in order to build some steam heading into the postseason. Cruz thinks it will help give the Giants a mental edge in the playoffs.
"Very important. You want to have momentum. Obviously winning, mentally, gives you that momentum," said Cruz. "It makes you feel like you're ready to go into the postseason. We're excited about that opportunity and obviously beating Washington will start that off."
Despite the lack of stats, Cruz has been a steady contributor for the Giants offense. He is coming off of a game in Week 16 in which totaled the most receptions of his season catching eight passes for 84 yards.
His 84 receiving yards were the most since his season-high 91 in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Taking on the Redskins, the Giants have an opportunity to keep them out of the playoffs with a win, but Cruz isn't focused on the Redskins.
"That's not our concern. It's not about keeping them out of the playoffs or keeping them at bay or whatever the case may be," said Cruz.
Whether the Giants win or lose has no bearing on their playoff situation. They are locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and will take on whoever winds up in the fourth spot in the conference.
To me…both Flowers and Hart are way too young to give up on. I still want to someday see a full game out of Brett Jones with this team. Richburg is a solid keeper and Pugh is well…Pugh.
After those guys….lets get NEW blood at ANY position except for Center. If some present starters get demoted by other guys who are not here now, then so be it.
McAdoo says he’s not planning to sit/rest anyone. Hopefully this doesn’t bite us in the ****.
butt*
Stupid … stupid … stupid.
Like every other blue blooded Giants fan….I’m just hoping that ALL of our guys return back home being nothing less than 100% HEALTHY.
We never talk about him because he got injured, but you got to wonder how things would have turned out if Will Johnson who we had signed from the Steelers was still healthy and played a full season with us as our TE/FB and H back.
I don’t think Donnell would have ever made the active roster.
I really wish we would rest the players on defense who are nicked up, because they are all that can carry us to the Promised Land. But I understand the approach that if you stop their routine you leave them less sharp when the playoffs start. And the offense still needs to find a rhythm, especially because it looked over the past two games that the run game just might be getting to where it is more than an embarrassment.
I remain bewildered that many of you do not understand that a quarterback’s performance will be deeply affected by a combination of an inconsistent offensive line, the lack of a reliable running game, tight ends who can’t be relied upon, and defenses that don’t respect the run so can play two-deep and flood zones. And I don’t mean affected just a little. I mean quality quarterbacks turned to mush. I don’t believe any of us have a clue as to how well or badly Eli Manning is playing. He clearly hasn’t had a vintage season, but it’s possible that getting these 10-11 wins has been a great accomplishment under the circumstances. I’ll go so far as to say that Aaron Rodgers would struggle under these same circumstances and Tom Brady would not produce any more than has Eli in 2016. Rodgers and Wilson would do a little better because of their mobility, but they would not have great seasons either. So if you’re insisting Eli’s through, you don’t know what you’re talking about. If you’re insisting Eli is going to be our quarterback for the next 3 years you’re basing that on nothing. We just cannot know at this point, so this debate is premature at best. Let’s see if we can get this running game going on Sunday and into the playoffs. If we do (which I doubt) I think we’ll see Playoffs Eli again. If we cannot run the ball we will be lucky to get to the second game and almost certain not to survive that one.