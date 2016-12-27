Giants’ Victor Cruz: ‘Very Important’ to End Season with a Win

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with an away game at FedEx Field against the Washington Redskins (8-6-1) and wide receiver Victor Cruz believes the Giants need to win on Sunday.
Momentum can carry teams far and the Giants are hoping to end their regular season with a win in order to build some steam heading into the postseason. Cruz thinks it will help give the Giants a mental edge in the playoffs.
"Very important. You want to have momentum. Obviously winning, mentally, gives you that momentum," said Cruz. "It makes you feel like you're ready to go into the postseason. We're excited about that opportunity and obviously beating Washington will start that off."
Despite the lack of stats, Cruz has been a steady contributor for the Giants offense. He is coming off of a game in Week 16 in which totaled the most receptions of his season catching eight passes for 84 yards.
His 84 receiving yards were the most since his season-high 91 in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Taking on the Redskins, the Giants have an opportunity to keep them out of the playoffs with a win, but Cruz isn't focused on the Redskins.
"That's not our concern. It's not about keeping them out of the playoffs or keeping them at bay or whatever the case may be," said Cruz.
Whether the Giants win or lose has no bearing on their playoff situation. They are locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and will take on whoever winds up in the fourth spot in the conference.
Good stuff Krow….
Just like a lot of guys here do, you always try to add some sound “objectivity” to the debate…and at times some really good humored shots get attached then as well.
Honestly … I wish it was as simple as Eli is hurt. It just doesn’t add up.
The ‘Brett Favre Method’ for prolonging your career
Step 1: Retire. This takes you out of the random drug testing regimen since you’re technically no longer in the NFL. You’re a private citizen and can’t be forced to take any sort of medical/blood/urine test.
Step 2: Roid up ! Find the best doctors and clinics. Get on whatever program they suggest. Maybe the Caribbean where there’s virtually no oversight. Ask Usain Bolt for a recommendation.
Step 3: Wait the appropriate time until you test clean.
Step 4: UnRetire. And do it at the last possible moment. Talk about how much you love the game etc etc.
Step 5: Keep up the hard training and diet, but switch to HGH. As yet it’s undetectable. Get an alias and a P.O. box so you don’t have to have the stuff shipped to your home or sent anywhere under your name. P.S. not Carlos Danger.
Step 6: Rinse and repeat for as many years as you can.
Here’s why I believe Eli Manning can win a Super Bowl:
I do not believe his arm is ailing. I do believe he has made a few mistakes at key times (specifically against Washington and Philadelphia) in games he did plenty else to win. I also think he’s had a long career of doing just that.
Except in January. In 2007 and 2011 he threw one (1) interception in eight games, and that lone pick was a dart right into the hands of Steve Smith.
My frustration with him is that he should know better. In January, he has a track record of actually applying that knowledge.
http://www.pro-football-reference.com/play-index/pgl_finder.cgi?request=1&match=game&year_min=2007&year_max=2016&season_start=1&season_end=-1&age_min=0&age_max=0&pos=QB&game_type=P&team_id=nyg&career_game_num_min=0&career_game_num_max=499&game_num_min=0&game_num_max=99&week_num_min=0&week_num_max=99&game_result=W&c1stat=choose&c1comp=gt&c2stat=choose&c2comp=gt&c3stat=choose&c3comp=gt&c4stat=choose&c4comp=gt&c5comp=choose&c5gtlt=lt&c6mult=1.0&c6comp=choose&order_by=pass_td
* sorry two picks, but one was legit and one was totally on his receiver.
well, I’m hoping Eli can throw a switch and play other than horribly in the playoffs
we shall see
but regardless of whether we are one and done or make a run, how do you approach the off-season
my current thought is that you try and upgrade o-line and TE in FA — virtually anyone is an upgrade over the detritus currently manning those positions
you re-sign JPP and Hankins and keep DRC
then you go defense rounds 1 and 2 — ideally, LB/DE
QB of the future (fingers crossed (Round 3)
then wing and prayer rounds 4-7 — RB/WR/O-Line whatever
to amplify, it is obvious we are moving quickly into the post-Eli era
it could be this year (i.e., Eli might surprise us all and retire given the drop off in his physical abilities); it could be next year if his abilities decline at the same rate as between the ’15/’16 seasons
and the offense is 3-7 players away from being a force
who is there other than Odel, Richberg (maybe) and Shepard who you really think are top flight players?
but the defense, the defense is close to being really dominant
add 2 more studs and keep the balance and you’ve got something special
with the odds of transitioning from Eli to another franchise QB low, the best antidote to being a terrible team is a killer defense
that’s why think I would JR should concentrate this coming draft on defense in the early rounds
I actually agree with a lot of your analysis. Yes, we’re a couple players away from a dominant defense. And yes, that should be our top draft priority. We’re also a long way from having a decent offense. Address that in free agency as best we can.
Of course a round 1 RB wouldn’t exactly upset me either.
i’m not on the Rd 1 RB thought process. I just think that Perkins, though he may not blossom into a 25 carry back, is going to be a legit player. Assuming Darkwa and Rainey are still on the roster, I’m actually pretty good with that lineup believe it or not. At least to the extent it costs us a first round pick for McCaffrey or if in some imaginary world where Cook falls.
Rd 1 give me Robinson or Ramcyk to man the right side (slide Hart over to guard) and both of those guys at least have the upside of potentially moving to LT if Flowers continues his clinic on “How Not To Establish Yourself as a Franchise LT in 16 games” Tour.
There are several options for Rounds 2 and 3 that fill need. From a linebacker like Jarrad Davis if available in Rd 2, to TEs like Legget or Engram in Round 3.
Ryan Ramczyk is an intriguing prospect who could go late round 1. The problem for us is that he’s very inexperienced. This means it will take him a year or two to find his way. And by then we’ll be looking for a new QB.
I refuse to answer the question until mathematically or otherwise actually eliminated from the current season.
Jim…I think we are all basically on the same page about going forward with the best possible off-season “to do list” for 2017. But I also want to say that I agree with Dirt about Eli too. I think we all wish we could just keep rewinding the clock and make Eli stay young by forcing him to drink from the “fountain of youth” …we can’t actually do that. At some point the Great Eli Manning Express will arrive at the station. But I’ll remain riding his train the entire way and be thankful that we had him as a Giant.
I’m looking for the latest on our team injury situation, does anyone know the full scoop as of today?
probably too early in the day to report
Jim….like they say: “offense wins games, but defense wins championships”!!!
yes indeed, and the one thing missing from the Eli debate is how this year’s defense has masked just how poorly Eli has played
I’ve said it a few times, but Eli has turned in a virtual 0-16 performance this season
he has almost never made the right throw at the right time to make the decisive play when it counted
and all the “great” late in game plays have been short slants to Odel which Odel and Odel alone turns into something special
I don’t like hating on Eli, but anyone failing to see how poorly he’s played this entire season is really wearing some version of rose colored glasses
it’s not all his fault
the o-line stinks beyond bad
the running game is a joke
the TEs don’t even exist
but with all that, eli has barely stood tall once this entire season and that is scary for the future of the franchise since he has 3 years left on his contract and we don’t know if this is but the beginning of a radical decline and whether Eli intends to play to the bitter end like so many athletes
Correct in what you wrote….we have 3 years left. I wonder if Dirt could find any solid information/stats about how much time Eli has had this season from when he gets the snap to when he actually releases the ball every time its a pass? I have heard it said “somewhere” that its 2.25 seconds on average.
Got to wonder…what if he had a full 3 seconds UNMOLESTED???????
You also have to remember that the stats would be somewhat invalid because sometimes he has a plenty clean pocket and fires early. When I was watching the Vikings game again last night (where he got touched once all night) I specifically noticed this and so did Gruden.
With that said, Christmas night NBC said Alex Smith leads the league in time from snap to throw. He and Eli are doing similar things (except the 16 INTs to 7).
You know it’s bad when Gruden is critical.
Dirt, I commend you for having the courage to re-watch the Minnesota game
Did you also re-watch the GB game
That would really be duty above and beyond
I might later. NFL Game Pass is awesome, on a PC you can skip to specific plays. If you want to just watch every Eli pass attempt, you can do so in like 15 minutes.
Thanks Dirt…..and you are right on with what about when he has a “clean pocket” but he still fires off early. Thanks again.
As far as getting a Giants “HEALTH REPORT”, I’m guessing that will be released on Big Blue Kickoff Live at 12:00 Noon today.
The guys on that show can only report what the team reports to the league.