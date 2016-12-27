Giants’ Victor Cruz: ‘Very Important’ to End Season with a Win

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with an away game at FedEx Field against the Washington Redskins (8-6-1) and wide receiver Victor Cruz believes the Giants need to win on Sunday.
Momentum can carry teams far and the Giants are hoping to end their regular season with a win in order to build some steam heading into the postseason. Cruz thinks it will help give the Giants a mental edge in the playoffs.
"Very important. You want to have momentum. Obviously winning, mentally, gives you that momentum," said Cruz. "It makes you feel like you're ready to go into the postseason. We're excited about that opportunity and obviously beating Washington will start that off."
Despite the lack of stats, Cruz has been a steady contributor for the Giants offense. He is coming off of a game in Week 16 in which totaled the most receptions of his season catching eight passes for 84 yards.
His 84 receiving yards were the most since his season-high 91 in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Taking on the Redskins, the Giants have an opportunity to keep them out of the playoffs with a win, but Cruz isn't focused on the Redskins.
"That's not our concern. It's not about keeping them out of the playoffs or keeping them at bay or whatever the case may be," said Cruz.
Whether the Giants win or lose has no bearing on their playoff situation. They are locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and will take on whoever winds up in the fourth spot in the conference.
Holliday Hangover Thoughts:
- I’m now placing all my money on Eli being hurt. Thursday night he threw a couple of ground balls to Cruz from the opposite hash, throws he either used to be on the money with or air mail. I also remember seeing him on 2 occasions throw a deep ball and then grimace as only Eli Manning can. But he wasn’t touched by a defender. That was pain caused simply by having to put some juice on a throw. We won’t know until the offseason but I’m all in on his struggles being 100% injury related. Likely his throwing shoulder.
- Larry Donnel really hurt this offense by never learning how to play football. Because he far and away is our best pass catching weapon at the position. Watching the games Christmas day I noticed how many times teams threw up the seam to a TE. Donnel has all the physical tools to be a big time weapon in the passing game, yet his refusal to block, fear of contact, and tendency to summersault at random moments make him unplayable. Which is a shame because the organization spent 4 years developing him. Tye, god bless his heart, has the body of a fullback. It’s no surprise he went to Stony Brook because the SEC, and Big 10 don’t take players as un-athletic as him. Adams hopefully becomes a player but even he doesn’t have the physical tools Donnel has.
- I’m not dressing ODB for Washington. He doesn’t need the reps. I’d let Eli play the first Q to keep his starts streak alive but after that I’d pull him. If the offense were rolling I’d say to play them longer to keep the team in a rhythm, but the offense is dog s-hi.t so I really don’t see the harm in sitting guys. Rust is not a concern for a unit that doesn’t function to begin with. I would however play Cruz and most of the OL. I’d even let Cruz play the slot to see if he looks a little better there.
- Vereens injury is a massive loss. Between him and Donnels’ regression, I think the offense probably can’t take us to February this year.
- Playoff teams I’d be confident against. Dallas, Detroit. Team I’d feel O.K./ not Hopeless playing, Seattle. Team I’d feel pretty unconfident playing, G.B. Only team I want no part of is ATL in the dome. Because I think that becomes at least a semi shoot out, and this team can’t win a shoot out.
Anyway happy to be in the playoffs. It’s been a long time. I’ve almost forgotten what it’s like to watch us in a postseason game. Looking forward to it. And, there will be no complaints after an ugly win in January. Looks are irrelevant once it’s single elimination.
Unfortunately, whether Eli is hurt or not, he’s all we’ve got and will win or lose with him. You may be right. He has taken a few vicious hits this season and any of them might have damaged his ribs or shoulder, making it impossible to make some of the throws he used to make. What’s interesting is that in the first two games this season he looked like he could make all the throws. Some of us have speculated that he was hurt on that vicious hit in the Redskins game, but there’s no way to know. He and the team would never admit it.
An injury seems like a logical, I hate to use the word, assumption. All we heard about during last off season was how the training regimen Eli was on did wonders for his arm. I know Father Time catches up to us all but basically overnight? Nah. I’ll go with Nosh on this.
Twelve seems a few slots low. But somewhere in that 8-12 range is right.
I think the Weighted DVOA, which has us at 10, takes more into account how we have been playing recently, like the last 6 weeks. Which I think is more accurate.
It’s a shame Eli is banged up because if he’s healthy then I think we are the the scariest team this January. Certainly a live dog in every game. But if the offense can’t score 20 points, I just don’t see how you get to February like that. While the defensive efforts against Dallas and Detroit were tremendous, you can’t rely on that every week. At some point the offense needs to pick up a little bit of the load, and we haven’t seen them be able to do that in 2016. Not against playoff teams.
All the more reason to sit him Sunday. The good news is we always start off with three straight runs to Jennings. Unlike if he only took one snap, no one will cry shenanigans when he comes off the field for the last time for the day looking at 4th and 12.
I’ll cosign that strategy. He obviously has to start to keep his streak going but I’m fine with him not attempting a pass. Don’t really see what he has to gain by playing and I see a lot to lose by putting him out there in meaningless action.
If that is true then Eli should be sat this week to rest and see if it can get better. Have him play one play and hand it off to a RB to keep the streak alive and park him
So I’ve bought into this Chris Baker theory for the last month. So I decided to watch the game with my own eyes.
2nd scoring drive, Eli in a clean pocket throws a bad pass downfield behind Beckham that Norman almost picks off. It looks like all of the garbage passes we’ve been talking about lately. Then on the next play he floats one over the deep middle to Shepard.
Next drive he hit a deep pass to Beckham on the sideline that’s got the typical Eli flutter. The very next play is the Baker sack. Eli goes down hard. Eli holds his throwing arm up for help getting up and his lineman picks him up with it within 3 seconds of hitting the deck. He then looks around and gives Vereen a pat on the back and heads back to call a play a couple seconds later. If anything, his left side hit the turf, but he shows absolutely zero physical duress from the hit for the rest of the short drive. On the second play of the next drive on a blitz he takes the ball down and runs for a yard before sliding. A couple plays later he drives one for 15 to Cruz. There was a roughing the passer a couple plays later but it was a cheapy.
The rest of the game he looked fine. If he’s hurt, I’m no longer buying that it occured against Washington.
For sh|ts I watched every pass of the Vikings game the following week. He was literally touched once. And he threw a lot of good, hard, on time balls all night.
So I stand by what I’ve been suggesting: his arm is no worse than ever, his few crap decisions at inopportune times are killing him.
Person A “Aliens are visiting the earth regularly in flying saucers.”
Person B “But there’s no proof. And why don’t they contact us openly?”
Person A “Of course there’s no proof. The government covers it up. Oh, and Eli Manning is hurt.”
This is how conspiracy theories work. Whether it’s spacemen or Bigfoot or the chupacabra. We all want an explanation. We all want to tie up the loose ends. Hopefully in a good way.
So let’s examine this one … Eli is hurt.
Point 1 – the NFL has strict rules on disclosing injuries. Whether it’s player safety or competitive advantage … you can lose draft picks over it.
Point 2 – the typical NFL locker room is a sieve. Players, agents, family, fans, reporters … all coming and going … and talking. A full season has gone by and no one notices Eli is hurt? No buzz … no rumors?
Point 3 – what’s the upside? What do we gain by hiding an injury? Do we think teams will play us differently? That they somehow won’t notice Eli can’t throw long or hard?
Like everyone I hope Eli rebounds. Maybe he visits the Brett Favre Clinic for Aging Athletes in the off-season and comes back ripped. But I can’t see any evidence that anyone is hiding a mysterious injury.
to my eyes there is no denying Eli’s arm is less than it was
his decision making has always been up and down
I posted yesterday his turnover stats: 215 INTs; 104 fumbles
he’ll be 36 in a month
his play this past season has been so bad, on balance, that with even a marginally worse defense this team is under .500
he’s still a cool cookie, but with a limited physical skill set and an underwhelming cast of misfits around him, save Beckham
if the Giants go anywhere in the playoffs it will be because the defense is Ravens – circa 2000 – esque
The only other possibility is the “luck” formula, with “luck” being defined as playing head and shoulders better in the playoffs than one did all season long
http://giantswire.usatoday.com/2016/12/28/new-york-giants-win-playoffs-games-spite-eli-manning-film-review/
Bunch of clips in there. Arm looks fine, brain doesn’t
Good Morning Fellow Giants Fans….
As I’ve stated a number of times already, I’m clearly on the side for NOT having the Giants deploy any key or dinged up player for very long VS the Redskins. Many guys here have played football at different levels or have coached and we ALL know that football players will always want to play!
So to better clarify my point of view going forward for the Redskin game, I honestly believe that this is a game which we can WIN. But for me its also a question of that while I said I truly believe we can win this game and I understand what the upside of winning any game always offers your team, my main concern is simply what is the PRICE of winning if any key player gets badly hurt in this game? Again, I know players will never see it that way…and from their point of view we ALL want them playing hard whenever they step on the field. As FANS we don’t always want to take such “risks” once our team reaches the playoffs because we always want them to reach the Super Bowel while being 100% HEALTHY.
So here is where I am on this today. I’m NOT going to be critical of WHATEVER the Giants choose to do in this case. I also understand that whatever they elect to do, there will be plenty of people who will sound off against their choice and even more people will pop out of the woodwork to trash the Giants if ANY key players come out of the Redskins game with even a slight scratch on them let alone a serious injury.
I’m going to completely back up the Giants players and coaches if they want to play this game ….balls to the walls!!!
Additionally….we can’t completely protect everyone during this game. Otherwise you simply don’t show up!
At the very least, I do want to see other 2nd and 3rd level guys get in this game and play well. Going into the playoffs we will need ALL OF OUR TROOPS. So I’d want the lower level guys ready and tuned up to jump in and brawl if their number gets called.
Positives and negatives –
Scenario 1: Play our regulars and go for the win
Pluses – a nebulous sense of confidence that might happen if we win.
Negatives – a nebulous sense of failure that might happen if we lose. Fatigue factor. Risk of injury. Enhancing Washington’s draft position while possibly weakening ours.
Scenario 2: Rest our players
Positives – extra time to heal slightly injured players. Extra rest. Avoid injuries to critical starters. A chance to see some rookies who might contribute in the playoffs. Hurt Washington’s draft position while possibly helping ours.
Negatives – enter the playoffs on a 2 game losing streak.
Before the 2015 season this story surfaced …
http://www.foxsports.com/nfl/story/eli-manning-showing-improved-arm-strength-entering-12th-season-in-nfl-060915
It’s pretty clear that Eli recognized that he was losing arm strength after the 2014 season. To his credit he did something about it. But this makes it quite clear to me that he’s managing a decline … and that it’s been on his mind since 2014. He mentions end of season fatigue too. Another sure sign of problems.
Luke Falk, Round 3
This Redskins game is NOT at all like it was in 2007 when we elected to do our best to beat the Pats at the end of the regular season. And if I remember correctly 3 Giants did actually get dinged up in that game. Two of them were injured badly enough that they never played in the playoffs or in that Super Bowel VS the Pats. In 2016, this is a completely “different” situation. The Redskins are NOT undefeated and viewed as being unbeatable.