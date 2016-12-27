Giants’ Victor Cruz: ‘Very Important’ to End Season with a Win

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with an away game at FedEx Field against the Washington Redskins (8-6-1) and wide receiver Victor Cruz believes the Giants need to win on Sunday.
Momentum can carry teams far and the Giants are hoping to end their regular season with a win in order to build some steam heading into the postseason. Cruz thinks it will help give the Giants a mental edge in the playoffs.
"Very important. You want to have momentum. Obviously winning, mentally, gives you that momentum," said Cruz. "It makes you feel like you're ready to go into the postseason. We're excited about that opportunity and obviously beating Washington will start that off."
Despite the lack of stats, Cruz has been a steady contributor for the Giants offense. He is coming off of a game in Week 16 in which totaled the most receptions of his season catching eight passes for 84 yards.
His 84 receiving yards were the most since his season-high 91 in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. Taking on the Redskins, the Giants have an opportunity to keep them out of the playoffs with a win, but Cruz isn't focused on the Redskins.
"That's not our concern. It's not about keeping them out of the playoffs or keeping them at bay or whatever the case may be," said Cruz.
Whether the Giants win or lose has no bearing on their playoff situation. They are locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and will take on whoever winds up in the fourth spot in the conference.
Holliday Hangover Thoughts:
- I’m now placing all my money on Eli being hurt. Thursday night he threw a couple of ground balls to Cruz from the opposite hash, throws he either used to be on the money with or air mail. I also remember seeing him on 2 occasions throw a deep ball and then grimace as only Eli Manning can. But he wasn’t touched by a defender. That was pain caused simply by having to put some juice on a throw. We won’t know until the offseason but I’m all in on his struggles being 100% injury related. Likely his throwing shoulder.
- Larry Donnel really hurt this offense by never learning how to play football. Because he far and away is our best pass catching weapon at the position. Watching the games Christmas day I noticed how many times teams threw up the seam to a TE. Donnel has all the physical tools to be a big time weapon in the passing game, yet his refusal to block, fear of contact, and tendency to summersault at random moments make him unplayable. Which is a shame because the organization spent 4 years developing him. Tye, god bless his heart, has the body of a fullback. It’s no surprise he went to Stony Brook because the SEC, and Big 10 don’t take players as un-athletic as him. Adams hopefully becomes a player but even he doesn’t have the physical tools Donnel has.
- I’m not dressing ODB for Washington. He doesn’t need the reps. I’d let Eli play the first Q to keep his starts streak alive but after that I’d pull him. If the offense were rolling I’d say to play them longer to keep the team in a rhythm, but the offense is dog s-hi.t so I really don’t see the harm in sitting guys. Rust is not a concern for a unit that doesn’t function to begin with. I would however play Cruz and most of the OL. I’d even let Cruz play the slot to see if he looks a little better there.
- Vereens injury is a massive loss. Between him and Donnels’ regression, I think the offense probably can’t take us to February this year.
- Playoff teams I’d be confident against. Dallas, Detroit. Team I’d feel O.K./ not Hopeless playing, Seattle. Team I’d feel pretty unconfident playing, G.B. Only team I want no part of is ATL in the dome. Because I think that becomes at least a semi shoot out, and this team can’t win a shoot out.
Anyway happy to be in the playoffs. It’s been a long time. I’ve almost forgotten what it’s like to watch us in a postseason game. Looking forward to it. And, there will be no complaints after an ugly win in January. Looks are irrelevant once it’s single elimination.
Unfortunately, whether Eli is hurt or not, he’s all we’ve got and will win or lose with him. You may be right. He has taken a few vicious hits this season and any of them might have damaged his ribs or shoulder, making it impossible to make some of the throws he used to make. What’s interesting is that in the first two games this season he looked like he could make all the throws. Some of us have speculated that he was hurt on that vicious hit in the Redskins game, but there’s no way to know. He and the team would never admit it.
Football Outsiders Week 16 Power Rankings:
Giants
Overall: 12
Offense: 21
Defense: 2
Specials: 16
Weighted DVOA rank: 10
http://www.footballoutsiders.com/dvoa-ratings/2016/week-16-dvoa-ratings
Twelve seems a few slots low. But somewhere in that 8-12 range is right.
I think the Weighted DVOA, which has us at 10, takes more into account how we have been playing recently, like the last 6 weeks. Which I think is more accurate.
It’s a shame Eli is banged up because if he’s healthy then I think we are the the scariest team this January. Certainly a live dog in every game. But if the offense can’t score 20 points, I just don’t see how you get to February like that. While the defensive efforts against Dallas and Detroit were tremendous, you can’t rely on that every week. At some point the offense needs to pick up a little bit of the load, and we haven’t seen them be able to do that in 2016. Not against playoff teams.
All the more reason to sit him Sunday. The good news is we always start off with three straight runs to Jennings. Unlike if he only took one snap, no one will cry shenanigans when he comes off the field for the last time for the day looking at 4th and 12.
I’ll cosign that strategy. He obviously has to start to keep his streak going but I’m fine with him not attempting a pass. Don’t really see what he has to gain by playing and I see a lot to lose by putting him out there in meaningless action.
If that is true then Eli should be sat this week to rest and see if it can get better. Have him play one play and hand it off to a RB to keep the streak alive and park him