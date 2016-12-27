Giants’ Jonathan Casillas Thinks This ‘More Upside’ for Defense

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with a trip to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Redskins (8-6-1). Linebacker Jonathan Casillas believes the defense can play better than they have.
The defense has been the backbone of the Giants' success this season and Casillas has been a big part of that. Even with their success, the veteran linebacker thinks the best is yet to come with the defense.
"Oh, I definitely think that there is more upside," said Casillas on Monday. "I think that once we get a couple guys back, Jackrabbit missed last week — I think that we have been going in the right direction."
The Giants are ranked 11th in total defense, allowing 343.3 total yards per game. They are third in points allowed per game (18.6), seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (91.9) and tied for second in yards per carry (3.6).
Through these strong stats, Casillas believes the Giants defense can be even better. They take on the division rival Redskins on Sunday and Casillas is looking forward to progressing as a unit.
"We have been a collective group that has gotten better and has progressed throughout the season and I am looking forward to doing the same," said Casillas. "Especially finishing this week against a tough rival in the Washington Redskins."
The Giants have a chance to knock the Redskins out of the playoff race and that is something the veteran linebacker is looking forward to doing.
"Yeah, I mean it isn't about them, though, it is about us. I don't care where they land at, if they make the playoffs or not, and I never did," said Casillas. "But for us, we have to play good ball and go in the right direction."
Also…
Follow Giants 101 on Twitter and Facebook
Susan G. Komen Greater NYC has one mission: No one should die from breast cancer. Since 1990, Komen Greater NYC has awarded nearly $55 million in grants to a wide variety of community partners and invested in cutting-edge breast cancer research programs to find the cures. In the last five years alone, Komen Greater NYC has helped 657,000 women, men and families in New York City, on Long Island, and in Westchester and Rockland Counties. This year, Komen Greater NYC is awarding more than $1.3 million to 22 local breast health programs as well as over $650,000 for national breast cancer research to find the cures. Register today for the Race for the Cure at race.komennyc.org -- together we will create more survivors.Tags: Football, Jonathan Casillas, New York, New York Giants, NFL
Krow says:
December 27, 2016 at 5:13 PM
No matter how much we want to spin it … the players will not be up for this meaningless game. And that’s really a recipe for disaster.
This is a different bunch and very different from the Coughlin Giants. These guys want to compete and get after it every week. They could’ve easily mailed it in last week against the Eagles but they fought til the end. They fought every game and given the fact they loss the 1st game to your 2nd favorite team in the NFL, I think they want to win this game. I say we go for it and start the second season off right. A win will knock the Skins out of playoff contention for sure.