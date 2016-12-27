Giants’ Jonathan Casillas Thinks This ‘More Upside’ for Defense

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with a trip to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Redskins (8-6-1). Linebacker Jonathan Casillas believes the defense can play better than they have.
The defense has been the backbone of the Giants' success this season and Casillas has been a big part of that. Even with their success, the veteran linebacker thinks the best is yet to come with the defense.
"Oh, I definitely think that there is more upside," said Casillas on Monday. "I think that once we get a couple guys back, Jackrabbit missed last week — I think that we have been going in the right direction."
The Giants are ranked 11th in total defense, allowing 343.3 total yards per game. They are third in points allowed per game (18.6), seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (91.9) and tied for second in yards per carry (3.6).
Through these strong stats, Casillas believes the Giants defense can be even better. They take on the division rival Redskins on Sunday and Casillas is looking forward to progressing as a unit.
"We have been a collective group that has gotten better and has progressed throughout the season and I am looking forward to doing the same," said Casillas. "Especially finishing this week against a tough rival in the Washington Redskins."
The Giants have a chance to knock the Redskins out of the playoff race and that is something the veteran linebacker is looking forward to doing.
"Yeah, I mean it isn't about them, though, it is about us. I don't care where they land at, if they make the playoffs or not, and I never did," said Casillas. "But for us, we have to play good ball and go in the right direction."
Also…
