Giants’ Jonathan Casillas Thinks This ‘More Upside’ for Defense

The New York Giants (10-5) wrap up their regular season with a trip to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Redskins (8-6-1). Linebacker Jonathan Casillas believes the defense can play better than they have.
The defense has been the backbone of the Giants' success this season and Casillas has been a big part of that. Even with their success, the veteran linebacker thinks the best is yet to come with the defense.
"Oh, I definitely think that there is more upside," said Casillas on Monday. "I think that once we get a couple guys back, Jackrabbit missed last week — I think that we have been going in the right direction."
The Giants are ranked 11th in total defense, allowing 343.3 total yards per game. They are third in points allowed per game (18.6), seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (91.9) and tied for second in yards per carry (3.6).
Through these strong stats, Casillas believes the Giants defense can be even better. They take on the division rival Redskins on Sunday and Casillas is looking forward to progressing as a unit.
"We have been a collective group that has gotten better and has progressed throughout the season and I am looking forward to doing the same," said Casillas. "Especially finishing this week against a tough rival in the Washington Redskins."
The Giants have a chance to knock the Redskins out of the playoff race and that is something the veteran linebacker is looking forward to doing.
"Yeah, I mean it isn't about them, though, it is about us. I don't care where they land at, if they make the playoffs or not, and I never did," said Casillas. "But for us, we have to play good ball and go in the right direction."
Tags: Football, Jonathan Casillas, New York, New York Giants, NFL
it is a bit of a dilemma — you want to rest your nicked players, not to mention wanting to just avoid getting nicked in a meaningless game, but as a team that could as easily be 6-10 as 10-6 (or 5-11 as 11-5) you kind of hate going in on a 2 game losing streak
He’s been a pleasant surprise. One of the few keepers in that entire unit.
Kennard has surprised this year
We’ll have had 10 days off since phi when we play in washington. We need to play to win this game. I dont care about knocking washington out, I care about our guys being sharp and playing with confidence in the wc round.
Play a half …
I agree with Krow we should play a half and build some confidence that way and then rest all of the important starters; should rest the entire game to be safe.
just noticed I forgot to put Jenkins in there to be rested the entire game to be safe
Back to the discussion about next year’s draft….Yes I would love to have a great edge rushing OLBer, but I would prefer to go for a penetrating Defensive Tackle, who could come in for Snacks on obvious passing downs. We would have to go for this guy in the 1st or 2cd round at latest. I would like someone who plays like Aaron Donald or Shelton from NO who I wanted last year. I hope JR gets a stud Oline player in FA- preferably a RT, but a road grading guard could certainly help us replace Jerry. I think we will draft too late to get a great L tackle but a really good RT is a definite possibility even in the second round. So a great guard in FA, draft RT 2cd round- the line is fixed.
If they don’t get a penetrating DT in the 1st 2 rounds, I am quite amenable to a great RB. D’onta Freeman appears to be the real deal. We might have to go for him in round one, as I think we will be too late in round 2 to get him. I think JR will need to get a decent TE in FA, but I would like him to go after another one in ~ round 3. If he gets a catch only guy in FA, another blocking TE should be our draft choice, and vice versa if we get the blocking TE in FA. This way we can drop Clownell and Tye, and hope that Adams continues to make progress as the #2 TE.
I am hoping that Darian Thompson can come back and be our FS. If he turns out to be an injury waiting to happen player, than we should retain Andrew Adams, draft a late round FS or CB who can convert to FS, and get someone in FA on the cheap as JR likes as further protection in that position.
Pugh has to sign for less than $8 million a year long term,or I would let him go, and hire someone who is worth that amount of money.
I think Cuz will be dropped unless he signs for the vet minimum. I really like Vareen, but I think he goes too as well as Jennings, JT Thomas, and Harris. We will have over $30 million to play with in FA. I know we need to sign JPP and Hankins and get OBJ signed long term. We should have enough money to do all of that + get a stud Oline player and a starting TE.
2017 is looking good for a run to the SB, if Eli can hold up. The WC offense will allow him to be a game manager and not risk bad decision passes, hopefully.
As regards Eli, I really think he will play better if the line is improved one or two guys that can run block and pass block will really make a difference for him as well as a great RB as a draft choice (2cd round at the latest). If the running game is humming- Eli becomes very dangerous as a passer. Oh yeah, our offense gets fixed!
It will be a lot easier to “fix/improve” the O-line with the draft and or UFA signings than looking for the next Eli. And with those improvements to the O-line, the running game will be better too. So would Eli with better protection and maybe one full extra second of time while being unmolested in the pocket.
my take on major off-season discards: Harris($2.975 next year); Jennings ($2.5M); and JT Thomas ($2.975)
The maybe’s, which include possible renegotiations include: Pugh ($8.8M); Cruz ($6.7M); Vareen ($3.3M)
Not sure what this produces by way of additional cap space but the arguments for why these are the likely candidates seem obvious
What we do in the draft and FA is a more difficult question
While one can argue order of priority, on the offensive side of the ball we need a big upgrade in almost every position of the o-line other than center — Flowers will be given another year at either LT or RT, and if Pugh is renegotiated, that means 1 or 2 spots could be the subject of FA/draft attention
We all think our TEs are very weak; assuming JR sees it the same way, there’s a point of emphasis
Depending on how Perkins finishes the season, an upgrade here is possible
And another quality WR could be on the horizon, especially if Victor is jettisoned
Defensively, assuming we re-sign JPP and Hankins and keep DRC, one would think LB, DT, S in about that order
if you don’t re-sign JPP and/or Hankins, you are looking at DE, DT ,LB, S in about that order
my guess is we pick up one FA guard in the off-season to replace Jerry and otherwise go with the same under-performing o-line as this year
I think it’s even money we pick up some 2d tier TE in FA and call it an upgrade
We also could sign a WR if we let Victor walk
In the draft, depending on “so-called value”, DE, DT, LB, RB, O-L, O-L, CB
Speaking for myself….I’d love to see Brett Jones replace Jerry. But of course the guy still needs to clearly EARN it.
Just took a fast look at the Bills team web site….TC’s name keeps popping up for Head Coach!