Giants’ Eli Manning Wants to Play Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants have already clinched a playoff berth after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 in Week 16. Now the organization faces the question of whether they will sit their starters.
Among those in question is Giants quarterback Eli Manning who has started 209 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. While he said the streak doesn't influence his desire to play, the veteran quarterback is still preparing to suit on Sunday.
"My take is to play. I think to go in there, play well and try to find a good rhythm offensively going against a team in the division," said Manning on Monday.
Manning is preparing to play against the Washington Redskins on Sunday but there is a possibility that the Giants treat it like the third preseason game where the starters play a majority of the snaps.
Amid all this, the Giants franchise quarterback simply said the team wants to do whatever head coach Ben McAdoo believes is best.
"We want to do whatever coach thinks is best," said Manning. "I feel like we've been close offensively, just keep making strides and go play another game and try to get a win."
While the Giants clinched already, the Redskins can still sneak in if they beat the Giants and then get some help from other teams. If they were to make it, that would mean three teams from the NFC East would be in the playoffs.
All true Krow….but unlike Dallas, Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins…we still managed to get 2 Super Bowel Championships with our Eli, while those other teams DID NOT. So we are now “approaching” the point where Eli has maybe 2 years left before he rides off into the warm sunset. Its up to Mara, Tish and JR to find our next Eli, but not yet.
As I’ve said before…I’m riding the Eli Manning train “all the way to the last stop!”
But we BOTH agree that a 4th or 5th round draft pick on a young QB this April isn’t a bad thing to do. Look at what the Cowturds found in the 4th round. Yes, we all know they have a ton of “proven talent” wrapped around him. But I’m not in panic mode about the Giants future at QB. Nobody knows that guy’s name yet. I expect the Giants to draft a talented young arm in this draft. At what pick, well that will be interesting to see where they’ll pull the trigger.
I think if Spags ended up as Head Coach anywhere it would be Jacksonville which has the makings of a very good defense. Why would he want to coach any of those other disaster areas: San Fran? Are you kidding me? Buffalo: what, and have to clean up the Ryan brother’s mess? At least Jacksonville has Jalen Ramsey, Dante Fowler, Malik Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, and maybe a recovering Myles Jack. It’s a collection of players than he can build on. On the other hand, I hope he stays with the Giants as DC. Not sure he is Head Coach material. He’s done a great job this year.