Giants’ Eli Manning Wants to Play Vs. Redskins

The New York Giants have already clinched a playoff berth after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 in Week 16. Now the organization faces the question of whether they will sit their starters.
Among those in question is Giants quarterback Eli Manning who has started 209 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. While he said the streak doesn't influence his desire to play, the veteran quarterback is still preparing to suit on Sunday.
"My take is to play. I think to go in there, play well and try to find a good rhythm offensively going against a team in the division," said Manning on Monday.
Manning is preparing to play against the Washington Redskins on Sunday but there is a possibility that the Giants treat it like the third preseason game where the starters play a majority of the snaps.
Amid all this, the Giants franchise quarterback simply said the team wants to do whatever head coach Ben McAdoo believes is best.
"We want to do whatever coach thinks is best," said Manning. "I feel like we've been close offensively, just keep making strides and go play another game and try to get a win."
While the Giants clinched already, the Redskins can still sneak in if they beat the Giants and then get some help from other teams. If they were to make it, that would mean three teams from the NFC East would be in the playoffs.
They should play the starters for a half. At halftime take everyone out except Perkins and Shepard. Also Jenkins, Snacks and Vernon shouldn’t even suit up.
This
The debate about Eli’s continuing effectiveness cannot be divorced from the existing season which has been nothing short of dreadful. Eli has played this season at an 0-16 level. Yes the o-line is atrocious; yes the WRs have underwhelmed; of course we don’t even field an NFL caliber TE; and our RB position leaves a lot to be desired. But all that being said, Eli has been every bit as bad as every other player on the offense. If our defense was even half as bad as last year’s version, we would in fact be 0-16 or at least very far below .500.
That’s not to unfairly trash Eli, but he has stunk this year, stunk is his own right, stunk beyond the stinkiness of those surrounding him.
Decision making has often been poor
He can’t throw a simple out pattern with any zip on the ball
He can’t throw a long pass to save his life
and he can no longer absorb a sack without immediately fumbling
The only constant in his play from years gone by is his propensity to be a turnover machine He’ll give you 20 guaranteed every year.
One can hope that he’s played injured all season and that has impacted his play.
And of course if we upgraded every position, and it translated into a real running game, then Eli could be effective
But that help is not coming this season; who knows what’s coming next season
JR had a great off-season this past year and what looks like a really good draft
but he’s also had so many complete whiffs, who knows what next year will bring
the only guarantee for next year is that Eli will be a year older
Spagnuolo is hoping the same for himself. This season has been redeeming. His defense is back among the NFL’s best. And he hopes the NFL life cycle gives him another shot at being a head coach. “Absolutely. I am hoping that happens,” he says. “We’ll see.”
http://mmqb.si.com/mmqb/2016/12/27/nfl-new-york-giants-steve-spagnuolo-defensive-coordinator
If I’m an owner and GM I’m going to need to see at least 2 more years of high production and maybe some postseason success as well before I’d consider even interviewing him. Both TC and Belichek and Carroll for that matter found success after their first gigs. But he needs to do more to repair his image.
the further we go in the playoffs the more likely Spags is to get another shot
given that jobs are so few and far between he won’t have the luxury of holding out for a great opportunity
Jets, Bears, Niners — all fraught with danger
Then he’s an a$$hole. Sounds like he’d be better off praying for a rush linebacker than another chance to make a fool of himself.
Well…the Bills Head Coaching job has just opened up today…Both Rex Ryan and his brother Rob were fired.
the Rams job is open
the Jaguars too
can you imagine both Spags and Tom interviewing for the Jags job?
Spags reminds me of a dog chasing a car. He caught it once, and got run over. But he’s still out there chasing because this time it’s going to be different.
over the course of his entire career, Eli now has 215 INTs and 104 fumbles
319 turnovers in 200 games
Also, two Super Bowl MVPs.
He could easily have 300 interceptions – Think of all the throws he’s put in d-backs chests only for them to spare him by dropping it…
I love Eli, but the idea that he was ever special is not based on any evidence. Yes, he has been clutch- TWO years. He really is not special.
nearly 15 years of above average play at the position is special.
really? nearly 15 years of above average play? don’t lie to yourself and others…
Eli has played 13 years… He has played above average in maybe 5 of those years. In the past 5 years, he leads the NFL in turnovers. Again- in the last 5 years, Eli Manning leads the NFL in turnovers. That is not special. It isn’t close. He was special two times and no one can take that away. But let’s not fool ourselves into thinking he has been “above average for nearly 15 years”
you should probably look into changing your handle
I should change my handle because I don’t think Eli is as good as some of you? Good one guy.
http://www.nfl.com/player/elimanning/2505996/careerstats
TC could be offered the “Club President” position like John Elway has in Denver if not getting offered the job of Head Coach in Jacksonville. If he becomes Club President, then I would NOT be surprised he selects Spags to be the Head Coach.
Bottom line: Presently there are 6 Head Coaching job openings. Could you see a few more Head Coach openings popping up this year?
I think Tom wants to coach. He’s never angled for a GM job. And he probably turned down similar front office offers before he bitterly left the Giants.
Pittsburgh says they’re sitting half their team next game. Let’s hope we’re that smart.
If I remember correctly…didn’t Tom wear BOTH hats as Head Coach AND G.M. at Jacksonville when he was first there?
Not sure. But that was an expansion franchise … so it’s a bit different. I think they didn’t really have a GM for a while.
23 … 23 … 28 … 36
Prescott … Wents … Cousins … Eli
In two years every one of our Division foes will have a QB in their prime. Eli will be 38.
lol for a second I thought I was looking at their total turnovers this year
With the present 6 Head Coach openings, a lot of “select” talent may be available to us at fire sale prices this off season. Those clubs may want to dump some of their Vets.
Especially if they make some system changes …