Giants Clinch Playoff Berth with Saints Win Vs. Bucs

The New York Giants (10-5) clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2011 season after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday.
The Giants are locked in as the fifth seed in the conference, even after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Giants still own the second-best record in the NFC but will finish the season out as the top wild card team.
Big Blue still has one game to play on Sunday against the Washington Redskins and head coach Ben McAdoo, along with his coaching staff, has a big decision to make in terms of resting his starters.
Most of the defense could use the rest. Many of the players, such as safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon, have played over 90 percent of the snaps throughout the entire season.
Who the Giants will face in the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Currently, the Giants would be traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks, but that will only stand if the Seahawks somehow lose to the San Francisco 49ers.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants will once again travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. In order for that to happen, the Packers would have to beat the Lions in Week 17 and the Seahawks will have to beat the 49ers.
The Giants aren't worried about who they will play just yet, they still have a game to play against the Redskins, but it is an encouraging sign that the organization is headed in the right direction after clinching a playoff berth on Saturday.
I’m just not seeing the “Eli sucks now” that everyone else seems to have accepted.
Throughout his entire career he’s had wobby, high passes and a ton of INTs. This isn’t new, this is what Eli has always been. The 3 picks against Philly, well, that looks a lot worse than it was. The pick 6 in particular is all on him, for sure, combined with two great defensive plays by the Philly DB.
Third one? Who cares? A desperation heave trying to win at the last second – those get picked no matter who throws them.
What I’m seeing is a guy who is making decisions in less than 2 seconds on every single snap, and sometimes they’re wrong. He doesn’t have a huge arm, but he never had that before either. Everything that makes Eli Eli is upstairs, and that hasn’t gone anywhere. Get this guy behind a real line and with a running game sniffing even the 20-25 rank range, and no one would think he’s finished.
The thing is … Eli used to also have stretches of brilliance where he was the best QB in football. He had his clunker games … but then he’d go on a tear. That’s what’s gone missing.
I think we’re somewhere “in-between”. I fully agree that writing off Eli based upon this season is a bad mistake, and I think he can still help win a Super Bowl and make MOST of the passes he has always made for at least a few more years. IN that, I agree with you and think the consensus around here is dead wrong.
On the other hand, Eli’s deep ball is looking a touch less accurate, and that is the absolutely SURE sign of a little loss of physical ability. It is by measuring deep ball accuracy that you can examine the rate of decline of NFL quarterbacks. That has always been the case and always will be. In my view we’re seeing the very beginning of Eli’s decline, but one that is pretty modest at this point and wouldn’t prevent him from winning big games if he has the right players around him. I think if he had either an elite running back or a better offensive line (he wouldn’t need both) he’d be just fine. Fans are not really understanding what the defenses are doing to the Giants’ passing game. With two safeties deep, double coverage on Odell and a flooded zone everywhere else the fact that the Giants’ passing game is even as successful as it has been is a testament to Eli and his receivers. Most offenses that didn’t have their running game respected would grind to a complete halt. Ours has not.
In short, Eli has a mild fever that is likely to get worse over the next two seasons, but he doesn’t have pneumonia. The Giants can still get a ring with Eli Manning as their quarterback.
I agree that Eli is not ready for the bone yard. But to be fair almost no one is saying that. However he’s at that stage of his career where he needs a little more help and has to play smart. The team has to put him is the proverbial “position to succeed”. And quite often they don’t.
I’m also worried about the rate of decline. Right now he’s fine. But we’ve seen players drop right off the map in as little as a year. That’s a terrifying prospect, and the reason I feel we need to take a reasonable gamble on a mid-round QB.
Truthfully … I fully expect Eli to be our QB in 2017. After that I’m not at all certain.
I keep seeing over and over here that he’s “done.” If that’s not bone yard talk then I don’t know what is.
I think we will see a “miraculous return to form from Eli” as soon as he has better protection.
Sterling Shepherd … 62 catches for 653 yards and 8 TDs with a game to go. That’s a hell of a season for a rookie.
And mostly under the radar. Great season for him and big things to come.
But… but I thought we decided he was a bust already???
Just catching up…..Sterling Shepard was a very solid pick. I don’t think anyone here would disagree. We still need some more additions to this team for next year, but we have very little these days to complain about.
About resting players VS Washington….I’m completely in for doing it. This game is now totally meaningless to us at this point. I know, it does feel pretty odd that this year we actually don’t have to win our last regular season game. But that’s the reward we have EARNED for being a better team. So lets give the younger kids a lot of snaps. Let Eli and the 1st team guys start the game to keep the offense focused, but then pull them out early. We need to hear the latest injury reports, but I’m thinking that maybe Snacks and maybe even Jack Rabbit shouldn’t dress for this one. The bottom line is we want to come home HEALTHY and be as close to 100% ready for Round 1.
Agreed. I’d run Eli for a quarter. Then pull him and rotate like crazy. It’s not our job to put Tampa in the playoffs.
Any thoughts on Kevin Minter – ILB Arizona … as a free agent acquisition?
Not a bad player but I still want to see what Goodson can do at MLBer and I think it will prove to be plenty. If he can prove he can cover that middle zone he’ll be the real deal. He is a tackling machine and hits hard.
What I want is the disruptive edge rusher at one of the OLBer spots. Our biggest priority on defense now is to better the pass rush. With our secondary a better pass rush would be deadly for almost every opponent since Snacks, Hankins, Goodson, Kennard, and Collins would be shutting down the inside running threat and JPP and Vernon would be preventing the outside sweeps. If you can’t run against us and we have a really good pass rush, what offense is going to do much? Get to that point with just ONE addition at linebacker (plus some depth in the defensive backfield) and you’ve got a championship defense that might go all the way even with a significantly-less-than-average offense (which should be greatly improved through free agency and the draft).
My Browns fan friend hates watching games with me because I’m always expressing out loud how good some of those Cleveland players would look in Blue…
Pryor, Barnidge, Thomas, Kirksey…
Terrible, terrible team. But those guys can ball.
I’m sticking with the formula I suggested at the beginning of the year. In this coming off-season add one high-quality free agent on the right side of the offensive line (probably a highly-rated by still pretty young guard) while paying JPP and Hankins. Save about $10MM of the roughly $40-45MM in cap space available to roll into 2018 and use it to sign Odell for the long term. Pick up a free agent tight end who is catch-only but is fully capable of threatening the seams without spending too much money on him.
And then go get a running back, that linebacker, a free safety and a bunch of offensive players including a project right tackle with the rest of the draft picks.
The result? A championship contender, without doubt. We aren’t all that far away folks. You just have to be willing to see it.
Oh, among the offensive players should be a wide receiver. Ideally a taller guy, but alternatively a speed merchant who can stretch the field.
Just heard….Rex Ryan got fired today as the Bills Head Coach.
Heads are starting to roll.