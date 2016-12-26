Giants Clinch Playoff Berth with Saints Win Vs. Bucs

The New York Giants (10-5) clinched a playoff berth for the first time since the 2011 season after the New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 on Saturday.
The Giants are locked in as the fifth seed in the conference, even after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. The Giants still own the second-best record in the NFC but will finish the season out as the top wild card team.
Big Blue still has one game to play on Sunday against the Washington Redskins and head coach Ben McAdoo, along with his coaching staff, has a big decision to make in terms of resting his starters.
Most of the defense could use the rest. Many of the players, such as safety Landon Collins and defensive end Olivier Vernon, have played over 90 percent of the snaps throughout the entire season.
Who the Giants will face in the first round of the playoffs has yet to be determined. Currently, the Giants would be traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks, but that will only stand if the Seahawks somehow lose to the San Francisco 49ers.
The most likely scenario is that the Giants will once again travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. In order for that to happen, the Packers would have to beat the Lions in Week 17 and the Seahawks will have to beat the 49ers.
The Giants aren't worried about who they will play just yet, they still have a game to play against the Redskins, but it is an encouraging sign that the organization is headed in the right direction after clinching a playoff berth on Saturday.
Tags: Football, New York, New York Giants, NFL, Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon
The disgusting Cowboys are hot, confident, and will be playing at home. We’re the only team who can do something to prevent this. Hopefully the fates will conspire in our favor and use us as their instrument just as they did to derail the arrogant cheating Patriots.
We need hapless Lions to beat GB and claim #4 seed. Indoor, in a dome and against most likely the weakest link in contending playoffs teams is our best bet to advance. Atlanta and GB are likely the same nightmare for us, but here I’d give GB the edge. Playing them means not in a dome, Rodgers has a cannon unaffected by winds and has real wheels. We do owe the Pack some vengeance however, as we traveled to GB and lost. This could be good as the team faces a more familiar opponent they have some animosity towards, and certainly Mac knows this team well. The weather could severely impact Eli and the offense.
I believe we can only go as far as Eli can take us this year. We need him fired up and playing mistake free. Mac needs some different plays, tossed in with heavy run plans. If we have the best secondary in the playoffs, I see no reason why we don’t attack with all 5 of our speedy receivers. Tye should see some pine on the bench. I would give Donnell one shot this week to see action again. If riding bench doesn’t light a fire in him it never will.
I’d have Eli start and play first quarter with Beckham, maybe into the second. OBJ can absolutely not be returning kicks. King, Adams, Lewis and Donnell should get plenty of targets. Cruz and Shep I’d play sparingly to rest but try to stay sharp. Haven’t exactly lit it up this year.
Defense has played well and deserves a break. I know they want to beat Washington but it’s too risky for our stars. A shame Behre is out because I’d start him SS. Goodson would man the middle. Williams would get snaps outside. Okwara and OO bookending with Bromley and Thomas in the middle. Wynn could see time platooning both spots. I’m sure if youngsters who haven’t played as much until this point that know they have an opportunity will take it and run.